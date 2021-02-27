DJ Black Coffee met social media star Elsa Majimbo & he thinks she's a star!

With a career that has blossomed at supersonic speed, social media sensation and Kenya-born Elsa Majimbo is a star by all counts and so it was no surprise that she got DJ Black Coffee’s stamp of approval when they met earlier this week.

After having announced that she planned on coming to SA as soon as she can, the social media star finally touched down in Mzansi and she got to mingle with some of the biggest stars we have on home soil.

The Fendi ambassador - who has been chatting in the DMs with Rihanna - was spotted with DJ Black Coffee and South African television personality Olwethu Leshabane, thanks to the socials.

Black Coffee sang her praises — using her own famous line — on Twitter and Elsa, who is clearly a fan of the DJ, was evidently besides herself with happiness to meet the world-renowned star.