SNAPS | Inside actress Keke Mphuthi’s surprise birthday luncheon

27 February 2021 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Keke Mphuthi is blown away by her surprise party.
Actress Keke Mphuthi is blown away by her surprise party.
Image: Instagram/Keke Mphuthi

Actress Keke Mphuthi has expressed how lucky she is after her man threw her a beautiful surprise 30th birthday luncheon that left many of her fans and followers in their feels. 

The actress took to Instagram to share snaps of the luncheon she never saw coming . 

With her guests, her man and herself all dressed in black, Keke captioned her pictures with heartfelt messages in which she reiterated how romantic her man was.

"I walked into the most beautiful surprise birthday luncheon ever! I couldn’t believe my eyes or comprehend what was going on. This was a production I tell you," she said,

Keke revealed that her family, friends and colleagues came through in numbers.

"I almost peed myself. It was so beautiful," the actress captioned her post in disbelief.  

Rocking a gorgeous black long tail dress, Keke said she loved every part of her beautiful day, more especially what she wore to the surprise occasion. "My dress served the occasion all kinds of sauce."

Keke also posted a snap with her man where she quoted the lyrics of Presss' song Thojana ya Thesele for the love they share. 

The surprise luncheon is not the first time Keke's partner showed his love for her. On Valentine's Day, the actress received a bouquet of 200 red roses, with R200 notes stashed in between the beautiful arrangement.

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. 200 Roses with 200 more reasons to choose love."

