SNAPS | Inside actress Keke Mphuthi’s surprise birthday luncheon

Actress Keke Mphuthi has expressed how lucky she is after her man threw her a beautiful surprise 30th birthday luncheon that left many of her fans and followers in their feels.

The actress took to Instagram to share snaps of the luncheon she never saw coming .

With her guests, her man and herself all dressed in black, Keke captioned her pictures with heartfelt messages in which she reiterated how romantic her man was.

"I walked into the most beautiful surprise birthday luncheon ever! I couldn’t believe my eyes or comprehend what was going on. This was a production I tell you," she said,