Mzansi’s faves bag nominations at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominees have been announced and it looks like it's going to be a battle of the fan bases as six major Mzansi stars scored nods from the popular global awards.

Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Thuso Mbedu, Siya Kolisi, Bonang Matheba as well as social media sensation Wian van den Berg were recognised by the panel as some of the kids' favourites.

Representing SA in the Favourite African Star category are Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, actress Thuso Mbedu and two-time nominee, philanthropist and Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi.

Then in the Favourite African Social Media Star category, entrepreneur and media personality Bonang Matheba and social media magician Wian van den Berg get to represent Mzansi against very strong competition, with the likes of social media sensation Elsa Majimbo from Kenya vying for the title.

Internationally acclaimed Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG is nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music against superstars such as David Guetta and Taylor Swift.

Master KG didn't waste time in starting to mobilise for votes.