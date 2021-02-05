Mzansi’s faves bag nominations at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021
Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Thuso Mbedu, Siya Kolisi, Bonang Matheba and more got the nod at the awards ...
The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominees have been announced and it looks like it's going to be a battle of the fan bases as six major Mzansi stars scored nods from the popular global awards.
Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Thuso Mbedu, Siya Kolisi, Bonang Matheba as well as social media sensation Wian van den Berg were recognised by the panel as some of the kids' favourites.
Representing SA in the Favourite African Star category are Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, actress Thuso Mbedu and two-time nominee, philanthropist and Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi.
Then in the Favourite African Social Media Star category, entrepreneur and media personality Bonang Matheba and social media magician Wian van den Berg get to represent Mzansi against very strong competition, with the likes of social media sensation Elsa Majimbo from Kenya vying for the title.
Internationally acclaimed Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG is nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music against superstars such as David Guetta and Taylor Swift.
Master KG didn't waste time in starting to mobilise for votes.
I’ve been nominated for a @Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award! 🏆 Vote for me using the hashtags in the image 👇 #KCA pic.twitter.com/xErDBc5mCl— Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) February 3, 2021
In 2019, AKA became the first SA rapper to win the award when he scooped the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice's Favourite SA Star award at a glitzy ceremony in LA.
He dedicated the win to his daughter Kairo, his fans and also rapper Kwesta, whose wedding AKA missed to attend the award ceremony.
Then last year Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's proudly African attitude and colourful personality won her the orange trophy in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020's Favourite African Star category.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the musician thanked her global fans and made it known that Africa was coming for everything.
“Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse. Nickelodeon thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited! World, we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you,” she said at the time.
With all these faves competing for the awards, their fans have their work cut out for them. At least, if the TL is anything to go by, the fans are excited and are already voting to make sure their faves bring the award home.
We bet the #BForce, the #TeamMasterKG and all the other squads are already camping on the TL on some: