Londie London's baby boy has arrived & he's already rocking Gucci!

Londie announced that she was expecting her first child back in December.

The Ambitiouz Entertainment signee shared the exciting news after her fans suspected that she might have a bun in the oven.

Londie penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child as she shared snaps of her baby bump. In the letter she expressed her joy and gratitude for the journey and new era of her life.

“You were fully and wonderfully made in the name of love. I haven’t even met you yet and I already love you beyond belief. My body has been changing in ways I didn’t think were possible. Just for you little one. You wake me up every morning with your little flutters and waves of movement as you lay closely to my heart.

“I’m looking forward to the day when I get to hold you in my arms. We have been so excited for your arrival into this world. We talk to you, play with you and enjoy every moment of the special bond we have with you already,” she said at the time.

Even though the musician has been mum on information about her baby daddy, she's previously revealed that she's traditionally married to the “love of her life”.