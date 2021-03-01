TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee hits back at Herman Mashaba’s stance on eNCA ‘racist’ mask fiasco

01 March 2021 - 11:00
Prince Kaybee isn't here for Herman Mashaba's thoughts on eNCA!
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Rapper Prince Kaybee has called out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his stance in a debate over eNCA’s alleged “racist mask policy”.

The broadcaster came under fire last week for asking black politicians to keep their face masks on while white politicians were allowed to go maskless during interviews. eNCA claimed the incident was not racially motivated and said some footage was “maliciously misleading.”

A Twitter user asked the former mayor of Johannesburg for his thoughts on the backlash.

Herman responded by calling out the tweep for focusing on the negatives of the situation.

“I feel sorry for you to have been brought up to see everything in life in a negative light. I will keep you in my prayers to see how positive life can be,” he tweeted.

Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee caught wind of the tweet and labelled the politician “dumb”.

“Kanti o dom so grootman” replied Prince Kaybee with a ‘shook’ reaction of himself.

Fans were LOL-ing at the interaction, praising the musician for speaking his mind and not being afraid to call out politicians when he sees fit.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Prince Kaybee often gets political on his TL.

Recently the star spoke out about gender-based violence. In a message of optimism, he said he hoped victims would receive the justice they deserve.

“To all the raped, abused, and bullied, you will win this fight one day. And to all the wrongfully accused of the above, you are in my prayers. May peace be the narrative,” he said.

TshisaLIVE
