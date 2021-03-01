Prince Kaybee hits back at Herman Mashaba’s stance on eNCA ‘racist’ mask fiasco

Rapper Prince Kaybee has called out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his stance in a debate over eNCA’s alleged “racist mask policy”.

The broadcaster came under fire last week for asking black politicians to keep their face masks on while white politicians were allowed to go maskless during interviews. eNCA claimed the incident was not racially motivated and said some footage was “maliciously misleading.”

A Twitter user asked the former mayor of Johannesburg for his thoughts on the backlash.