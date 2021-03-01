Prince Kaybee hits back at Herman Mashaba’s stance on eNCA ‘racist’ mask fiasco
Rapper Prince Kaybee has called out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his stance in a debate over eNCA’s alleged “racist mask policy”.
The broadcaster came under fire last week for asking black politicians to keep their face masks on while white politicians were allowed to go maskless during interviews. eNCA claimed the incident was not racially motivated and said some footage was “maliciously misleading.”
A Twitter user asked the former mayor of Johannesburg for his thoughts on the backlash.
Herman responded by calling out the tweep for focusing on the negatives of the situation.
“I feel sorry for you to have been brought up to see everything in life in a negative light. I will keep you in my prayers to see how positive life can be,” he tweeted.
I feel sorry for you to have been brought up to see everything in life in a negative light. I will keep you in my prayers to see how positive life can be https://t.co/EWq1J51fUM— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 26, 2021
Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee caught wind of the tweet and labelled the politician “dumb”.
“Kanti o dom so grootman” replied Prince Kaybee with a ‘shook’ reaction of himself.
Kanti o dom so grootman https://t.co/EZ1F6hatjs pic.twitter.com/AuflSqfNBJ— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 27, 2021
Fans were LOL-ing at the interaction, praising the musician for speaking his mind and not being afraid to call out politicians when he sees fit.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
IVE NEVER SEEN A DOM GROOTMAN BEFORE pic.twitter.com/B0DadM7BRF— CAMAGU🎲🕯🙏🏿💚 (@kenkhambu) February 27, 2021
I've Quit My Praying Sessions Just To Focus On Ur Tweet pic.twitter.com/W01JPFhHkI— Oteng Ortegah🇧🇼🇧🇼 (@DjOrtegah) February 27, 2021
Why are you spitting facts early soo? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ie4SNyqH5q— ツ ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) February 27, 2021
No coming back after that 'Dom' announcement....! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/OosvXnQ6Re— Maqhobozakwasani😊 (@NjabuloQhobs) February 27, 2021
Love you or hate you.. You always speak your mind on issues that matter, unlike many 'celebrities'.. pic.twitter.com/0xysLbhdPd— Akanii ♒ (@LesNgobz) February 27, 2021
Prince Kaybee often gets political on his TL.
Recently the star spoke out about gender-based violence. In a message of optimism, he said he hoped victims would receive the justice they deserve.
“To all the raped, abused, and bullied, you will win this fight one day. And to all the wrongfully accused of the above, you are in my prayers. May peace be the narrative,” he said.