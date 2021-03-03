TshisaLIVE

Tbo Touch launches broadcast school: It took good and bad decisions to get me here

Tbo Touch said, “The misconception of hiring talent based on social media following was the beginning of this degeneration,” which he plans to redress with IIOB.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 March 2021 - 13:00
Tbo Touch has launched a broadcasting school called the International Institute of Broadcasting.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Veteran radio personality and businessman Tbo Touch has launched a broadcasting school, which will “give the industry a facelift”.

Touch took to social media earlier this week to proudly announce the launch of the International Institute of Broadcasting (IIOB), an institution he believes will take the media industry by storm.

Reflecting on the journey that brought him to the proud moment, Touch said it took both bad and good decisions for the dream to come to life.

“When I look back, I thank God for every moment good and bad cause my steps are ordered by the Lord. My ancestors are with me in all my decisions. It took good and bad decisions to get me here ...!

In his post Touch, who is the executive director, explained the inspiration behind establishing IIOB.

“Why IIOB? There's serious drought in talent development in our media landscape. I switch from radio & TV stations from time to time and ask myself what happened? Toast to the few that still got that spark and those who are yet to come. After a long chat with industry friends, I realised that education is at the nucleus of this drought.”

According to its website, IIOB is a private tertiary academic institution specialising in the broadcasting industry, which was “founded by South African veteran broadcasting industry leaders who have a strong aspiration to educate, develop and empower South African talent”.

Touch said it was the “misconception of hiring talent based on social media following that was the beginning of this degeneration” of the industry.

As someone who hired influencers himself at Touch HD, he explained that the focus on a person's social media following was essentially misguided.

“The misconception of hiring talent based on social media following was the beginning of this degeneration. The top 5 iconic radio personalities in the world are hardly on social media. A social media following is not the sole accurate measure of influence. It has to be sustained by the depth of your talent, skill and gravitas.”

Read his full post below:

