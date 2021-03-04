KG Moeketsi hits back at ‘social media superstars’ who think they are radio material
Presenter KG Moeketsi has hit back at influencers who think they can make it big on radio.
Taking to Twitter, the SAFM host had a message for those who think their online fame will equate to skills behind the microphone.
“Social media superstars do not radio presenters make!” said KG.
The star said influencers aren’t necessarily made for the airwaves.
“You can shoot me but I maintain it. Not everyone who is amazing online can translate that power behind a microphone. That’s it,” she said.
Social media superstars do not radio presenters make! You can shoot me but I maintain it. Not everyone who is amazing online can translate that power behind a microphone. That’s it. 🚶🏾🚶🏾🚶🏾🚶🏾🚶🏾— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) March 2, 2021
Many agreed with KG and shared their thoughts about influencers.
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
And then they bring social media trends to the radio🤦🏿♂️🤦🏿♂️🤦🏿♂️...zero content nje— TheUnderdog (@MkandlaJ) March 2, 2021
It’s getting difficult to listen to the radio as the years goes by I used to listen radio from 6am until 11pm but now I listen to it in pieces I listen for less 5 hours of radio now chopping n changing station especial talk station they have dropped the ball— Cde Order (@Teddyvic2) March 2, 2021
We have been saying that and the station managers and Programme managers have been disrespecting us for years.— The Advizar (@the_advizar) March 2, 2021
So we had to just move to Podcasts.
So can we please get one from you on Spotify. We would appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/LTe8l0ey7m
Yep it's takes an actual skill and a bit of talent to be behind the microphone. But then again this is South Africa everything goes.— Kgomotso Tlhapane (@KgomotsoTlhapan) March 2, 2021
Metro FM has lots of those. They now probably say niyambona usijwayela kabi pic.twitter.com/wvu1B7NqrD— Baba kaThato (@KyleNeuman5) March 2, 2021
Radio is gone cos of who is in fashion right now must be hired😭 yoh.i used to watch TV with the volume off and listening to radio from morning till night just switching to my fave presenter but not anymore,it's a few left that I can still listen to— Free your slaved mind (@Lee_kanose) March 2, 2021
I hear no lies here!!! In fact, I can even stretch further and say just because you are a social media influencer does not necessarily give you access to other fields or practices. Every job requires a certain level of skill, expertise, talent, passion and experience. pic.twitter.com/aBvvA6OMhv— Thanduxolo Thandz Buti (@Thandz_Buti) March 2, 2021
The radio host often takes to the TL with advice for her fans.
Last year, while reflecting on the loss of her mother, KG reminded her followers to appreciate their mothers while they are still alive.
After a follower shared they had also lost their mother and didn’t think they would recover, the star gave them pearls of wisdom.
“You will. You need time. A long time but one day you wake up and have pleasant memories and can laugh at the things that were funny. And then the treasures that come with dream visits are so exciting,” said KG.