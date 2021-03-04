TshisaLIVE

KG Moeketsi hits back at ‘social media superstars’ who think they are radio material

04 March 2021 - 06:00
SAFM host KG Moeketsi had a bone to pick with social-media-cum-radio-stars.
SAFM host KG Moeketsi had a bone to pick with social-media-cum-radio-stars.
Image: Instagram/KG Moeketsi

Presenter KG Moeketsi has hit back at influencers who think they can make it big on radio.

Taking to Twitter, the SAFM host had a message for those who think their online fame will equate to skills behind the microphone.

“Social media superstars do not radio presenters make!” said KG.

The star said influencers aren’t necessarily made for the airwaves.

“You can shoot me but I maintain it. Not everyone who is amazing online can translate that power behind a microphone. That’s it,” she said.

Many agreed with KG and shared their thoughts about influencers.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

The radio host often takes to the TL with advice for her fans.

Last year, while reflecting on the loss of her mother, KG reminded her followers to appreciate their mothers while they are still alive.

After a follower shared they had also lost their mother and didn’t think they would recover, the star gave them pearls of wisdom.

“You will. You need time. A long time but one day you wake up and have pleasant memories and can laugh at the things that were funny. And then the treasures that come with dream visits are so exciting,” said KG. 

