KG Moeketsi hits back at ‘social media superstars’ who think they are radio material

Presenter KG Moeketsi has hit back at influencers who think they can make it big on radio.

Taking to Twitter, the SAFM host had a message for those who think their online fame will equate to skills behind the microphone.

“Social media superstars do not radio presenters make!” said KG.

The star said influencers aren’t necessarily made for the airwaves.

“You can shoot me but I maintain it. Not everyone who is amazing online can translate that power behind a microphone. That’s it,” she said.