Boity: 'I will live the life I deserve'

06 March 2021 - 13:00
Rapper Boity Thulo won't apologise for living her best life!
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

Media personality Boity Thulo has opened up about knowing her worth and living life to the fullest.

Taking to Twitter this week, the star said that she will not apologise for living the life she deserves.

“I will live the life I deserve. The life that brings joy to my soul. Unapologetically,” said Boity.

Fans praised the star for her wise proclamation and hope to use Boity's life lesson to live their own best lives!

Here are some of the reactions from tweeps:

The 4436 rapper has been living up to her word about being unapologetic on the TL.

The star recently took to Twitter to lambaste DJ Euphonik, after he posted about a woman who said to have been raped by him and DJ Fresh.

The case against the pair was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last month due to “insufficient evidence”. 

“You’re being a vile a**hole. This is not a joke! You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a sh**s and giggles circus! Either confess or let your lawyers handle this. But what you’re doing here on Twitter is disgusting!” Boity said.

