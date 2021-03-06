‘I love you with every heartbeat’ - Thembisa Mdoda’s heartwarming love note to her hubby
Actress Thembisa Mdoda is evidently on cloud nine and gushed over her king in a social media tribute that will leave you deep in your feels.
The star’s hubster recently celebrated his 40th birthday, and Thembisa wished him by posting a throwback snap of him as a child.
“The love of my life turns 40 today. I am so in love with him. Like, I can’t say this enough. Every time I say it, I smile a little more,” she wrote in the loved-up caption.
She went on to share how much he meant to her and said she was blessed.
“Izinyanya zam ziyakwazi ukukhetha because my husband is a beautiful reflection of their love for me.
“Happy birthday to intloko ye khaya lethu. My heart. My inspiration. I love you with every heartbeat.”
Fans and friends joined in celebrating Thembisa’s bae.
Actress Winnie Ntshaba wrote: “Happy birthday to your King. We see him in you, you are glowing and this joy is from within. May God bless and protect him.”
Though she is shy to spill the tea on her personal life, Thembisa took to Twitter last year to praise her hubby for helping her cope and stay calm during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“My husband is pretty bad ass. I swear, he gives me life and light in these days of uncertainty!” she wrote.
The star told Sowetan the couple met on the set of Our Perfect Wedding.
“It’s the most cliched thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together. It’s a beautiful thing. He’s a great guy. For me to find someone in the space I work in and who I totally fell in love with is amazing.”