‘I love you with every heartbeat’ - Thembisa Mdoda’s heartwarming love note to her hubby

Actress Thembisa Mdoda is evidently on cloud nine and gushed over her king in a social media tribute that will leave you deep in your feels.

The star’s hubster recently celebrated his 40th birthday, and Thembisa wished him by posting a throwback snap of him as a child.

“The love of my life turns 40 today. I am so in love with him. Like, I can’t say this enough. Every time I say it, I smile a little more,” she wrote in the loved-up caption.

She went on to share how much he meant to her and said she was blessed.

“Izinyanya zam ziyakwazi ukukhetha because my husband is a beautiful reflection of their love for me.

“Happy birthday to intloko ye khaya lethu. My heart. My inspiration. I love you with every heartbeat.”