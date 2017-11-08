'He boyfriends really well' -Thembisa Mdoda can't get enough of her bae

Fresh from thanking her man for his support in an emotional acceptance speech at the SA Style Award over the weekend, Thembisa Mdoda has once again gushed over her bae.

Thembisa is usually shy to talk about her private life but speaking to Afternoon Express this week shared more details of her relationship with the man she met on the set of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding.

"He worked behind the scenes and was part of the crew. (He was) so sweet but so focused on the work. I'm very attracted to people who are passionate about their jobs and about their work, so he was very interesting," she said.

Thembisa said that initially they "played it cool" because they were working together, but two years later they are in a flourishing relationship.

"I think we met at the exact right time, you know, when everything was just coming together. That is very scary because I was like: 'I'm focusing on my career and my kids' and then it just happened. You know when it just hits you and you are like: 'oh cr*p'. But he's incredible and amazing human being and he boyfriends really well."

Thembisa joked that she was not planning on "letting him go" anytime soon.

The actress had fans in a frenzy earlier this year when she mentioned her man in her acceptance speech at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

Afterwards she gushed to Sowetan about their future.

"It's the most clichéd thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together. It's a beautiful thing. He's a great guy. For me to find someone in the space that I work in and who I totally fell in love with is amazing."

Watch the rest of her Afternoon Express interview here: