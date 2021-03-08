TshisaLIVE

Zahara heartbroken over older sister’s death: I can't even cry because it doesn't feel real

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
08 March 2021 - 11:00
Zahara's oldest sister Nomonde died in an accident at the weekend.
Image: Via Zahara's Instagram

Seven years after the heartbreak of losing her brother Mbuyiseli, musician Zahara is again in mourning.

The Loliwe star's oldest sister Nomonde died in a car accident around the Mooiplaas area in East London at the weekend.

“Nomonde died seven years after her brother Mbuyiseli Mkutukana was gunned down in 2014 after being caught in a crossfire between rival gangs in a nearby village.

“She leaves behind her two children, four siblings, and the community of Phumlali Village in the Eastern Cape who strongly believed in her dreams,” Zahara's manager Oyama Dyosiba said.

Nomonde made up one part of the Mkutukana trio, which release their gospel album in 2016.

Breaking her silence on social media, Zahara said she was still in shock and couldn't even cry because it hadn't sunk in yet.

“So yesterday was my last time seeing your face when you were at work yhini Masthathu mntakamama. Phofu andikwazi nokulila ngoba kum usaphila. Lala Ndebe Nkulu kaTat,” she wrote, next to a picture of the pair together.

Speaking previously about their relationship, Nomonde said she was inspired by Zahara to leave a legacy of hope.

“Music runs in our blood. We use music to heal people. My sister Zahara inspired me to give hope to others. I want to leave a legacy of hope and dreams,” said Nomonde.

