Busiswa to GBV victims: If you’re in an abusive relationship, speak up & walk away

Hitmaker Busiswa has taken to her TL to lambaste men on Twitter who insist on defending abusers and attempting to justify abuse.

Ignited once more by the ongoing conversations about gender-based violence (GBV), musician and abuse survivor Busiswa reminded victims of GBV that men on social media platforms are often willing to die on the hill of being “abuse” apologists.

“One thing about my brothers on this app, they will defend, justify and nullify abuse.”

Busiswa felt it important to remind women who may be victims of GBV that they deserve joy. She urged them to speak up and walk away once they realise that they are in abusive relationships.

“If you’re in abusive relationship, I know it may feel like you’re on your own and have nowhere to go but please speak up and walk away. It’s not worth your life or joy. You deserve joy too,” she said.