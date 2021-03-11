Thomas Gumede pens sweet letter to Zola: 'You’ve brought nothing but happiness and purpose to my own life'

While Lockdown actress Zola Nombona's 29th birthday this week was filled with love and light from her thousands of fans and close friends, her baby's father Thomas penned a letter that left the couple's fans in their feels.

Zola took to her Instagram to thank the Lord for another completed trip around the sun and expressed her excitement at the adventures to come as she nears the big three-oh.

“Today I turn 29. I feel so blessed and excited for this journey. Ndiyabulela Yehova omhle. A big thank you to the baddest team!” Zola posted on her Instagram account.

The actress's fans, friends and family also flooded the TL celebrating the mother of one. But it was her baby daddy's heartfelt message that stole the spotlight.

“Happy born day my love. Everyone in your life is blessed to have you in it, I know this because you’ve brought nothing but happiness and purpose to my own life. The love and support you have given to me has literally changed my life for the better!

“You shine and radiate from a beauty within and I am always in awe of how people respond to your presence,” he said as he began his touching tribute.

Thomas got into his feels as he reflected on how blessed he was that Zola was the mother of his son and made a promise to always protect her.

“There is so much more I can say, but we have plenty of anniversaries and birthdays still to share!”