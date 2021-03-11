Why Makgotso M ain’t here for cancel culture: ‘It encourages self-righteousness’

Actress Makgotso M has taken to Twitter to raise issues with the cancel culture.

Opening up about her opinion, the star said she doesn’t agree with the movement because it often comes with a “holier than thou” attitude.

“I don’t believe in cancel culture. It encourages self-righteousness in my opinion. I think we have all done and said things that would get us cancelled. It’s just not online,” said Makgotso.

However, she said those who do wrong should be held accountable for their actions.

“I do think though it’s necessary to call out nonsense and to take responsibility for our trash ways,” she tweeted.