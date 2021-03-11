TshisaLIVE

Why Makgotso M ain’t here for cancel culture: ‘It encourages self-righteousness’

11 March 2021 - 07:00
The actress believes the cancel culture isn't necessary.
Image: Instagram/Makgosto M

Actress Makgotso M has taken to Twitter to raise issues with the cancel culture. 

Opening up about her opinion, the star said she doesn’t agree with the movement because it often comes with a “holier than thou” attitude.

“I don’t believe in cancel culture. It encourages self-righteousness in my opinion. I think we have all done and said things that would get us cancelled. It’s just not online,” said Makgotso. 

However, she said those who do wrong should be held accountable for their actions. 

“I do think though it’s necessary to call out nonsense and to take responsibility for our trash ways,” she tweeted.

Fans agreed with sentiment and praised the star for her wisdom.

Cancel culture has been a hot topic on the TL lately among Mzansi’s favs.

MacG, who was last month cancelled for comments made on his podcast about the LGBTIQ+ community, recently aired his views on celebrities being biased in their outrage.

“When (DJ) Fresh was trending the week before about rape (allegations), nobody said anything. Why? It's because Fresh is the ‘big dawg’. You can’t talk about Fresh because they think he’s gonna influence their bag in some way, like in the future. Just by association they think ‘it’s better to not say anything about Fresh’. But they can say sh** about us because we are nobodies,” he said.

