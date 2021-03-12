Halala! Prince Kaybee goes multi-platinum on four singles!

TshisaLIVE

Hitmaker Prince Kaybee does it again!
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Musician Prince Kaybee has again achieved platinum status on four of his hit singles!

Fetch Your Life, Club Controller, Banomoya and Gugulethu have all achieved multi-platinum status. The songs hail from his 2019 platinum album Re Mmino. This adds to the star's already large collection of platinum and gold accolades.

After awarding the star with the platinum plaques, Universal Music Africa took to Twitter to congratulate Prince Kaybee on his milestone achievement.

“Congratulations to the hitmaker Prince Kaybee on receiving platinum plaques for not one, but four of his now platinum-certified singles from his third studio album #ReMmino”

Fans and celebs alike celebrated the music giant's latest success. Fellow musician Donald congratulated on the star on trailblazing with his all-round platinum status.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Prince Kaybee has been making waves across the globe. Just recently, the star appeared on an episode of NPR's Tiny Desk performances with singer Msaki on a “Sounds of Zamunda” set dedicated to the Coming 2 America soundtrack which Prince Kaybee features on.

He has also opened up about his new single Ebabayo on his album 4th Republic. In a video posted to social media, he opened up about working with songstress Nokwazi on the song and the reason behind the single.

“I wanted to put this one out as something different.” said Prince Kaybee

