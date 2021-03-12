Halala! Prince Kaybee goes multi-platinum on four singles!

Musician Prince Kaybee has again achieved platinum status on four of his hit singles!

Fetch Your Life, Club Controller, Banomoya and Gugulethu have all achieved multi-platinum status. The songs hail from his 2019 platinum album Re Mmino. This adds to the star's already large collection of platinum and gold accolades.

After awarding the star with the platinum plaques, Universal Music Africa took to Twitter to congratulate Prince Kaybee on his milestone achievement.

“Congratulations to the hitmaker Prince Kaybee on receiving platinum plaques for not one, but four of his now platinum-certified singles from his third studio album #ReMmino”