Halala! Prince Kaybee goes multi-platinum on four singles!
Musician Prince Kaybee has again achieved platinum status on four of his hit singles!
Fetch Your Life, Club Controller, Banomoya and Gugulethu have all achieved multi-platinum status. The songs hail from his 2019 platinum album Re Mmino. This adds to the star's already large collection of platinum and gold accolades.
After awarding the star with the platinum plaques, Universal Music Africa took to Twitter to congratulate Prince Kaybee on his milestone achievement.
“Congratulations to the hitmaker Prince Kaybee on receiving platinum plaques for not one, but four of his now platinum-certified singles from his third studio album #ReMmino”
Congratulations to the Hit-Maker @Princekaybee on receiving Platinum Plaques for not one, but four of his now platinum-certified singles from his 3rd studio album #ReMmino pic.twitter.com/IAvzhyTqBN— U Music South Africa (@UMGSA) March 11, 2021
Today is the day the lord has made. Celebrating my success, stay tuned for more amazing news🙏🏾❤️ #The4ThRepublicOutNow pic.twitter.com/ij8G92Ftts— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 10, 2021
PLATINUM Plaque for the Hit Single #Uwrongo with @ami_faku, The amazing @princekaybee_sa, The exciting duo @realblackmotion and the over achiever @shimza.dj.. Thanks for making @vthseason part of this project... Over 20,000 units sold in South Africa.... pic.twitter.com/0BcYdxNaNh— BENZA (@raphaelbenza) March 10, 2021
Keep winning #The4ThRepublicOutNow https://t.co/FeLdMbqcfq— The4thRepublic (@kingSnezzo) March 10, 2021
Congratulations my boi @PrinceKaybee_SA for going 6x Platinum with #FetchYourLife pic.twitter.com/QYztK5sDnJ— DONITO (@DonaldInDenial) March 10, 2021
WHEN GOD SAY YES, NOBODY CAN SAY NO— Prince Kaybee Fans (@FanKaybee) March 10, 2021
Congratulations to @PrinceKaybee_SA and @lowkeyrecordsZA
6x PLATINUM 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#FetchYourLife pic.twitter.com/IBZ1KcMs8b
Fans and celebs alike celebrated the music giant's latest success. Fellow musician Donald congratulated on the star on trailblazing with his all-round platinum status.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Prince Kaybee has been making waves across the globe. Just recently, the star appeared on an episode of NPR's Tiny Desk performances with singer Msaki on a “Sounds of Zamunda” set dedicated to the Coming 2 America soundtrack which Prince Kaybee features on.
He has also opened up about his new single Ebabayo on his album 4th Republic. In a video posted to social media, he opened up about working with songstress Nokwazi on the song and the reason behind the single.
“I wanted to put this one out as something different.” said Prince Kaybee