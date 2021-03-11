‘Police kill a civilian but don't do anything against criminals' — Celebs outraged by Wits shooting
Some of Mzansi's biggest stars have added their voices to the outrage over the death of a man shot by police during a protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Wits students and police clashed in the area during a protest against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt.
The man appeared to have been struck by rubber bullets as he exited a clinic and died at the scene.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man — identified on Thursday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) as Mthokozisi Ntumba, a civilian — was struck twice as he left the building and died at the scene.
Ipid sent four investigation officers to the scene to investigate the shooting.
The incident sparked outrage on social media, with dozens of celebs sharing their anger and calling for action against the officers responsible.
Prince Kaybee was among the most vocal and questioned why it takes “a dead black body for our government to give us our basic human right?” He also likened it to a scene from apartheid-era protests.
The situation at Wits is heartbreaking and a shame on our black government. Every year students go through the same trauma of violent beating and death for seeking education. Why does it take a dead black body for our government to give us our basic human right? #witsprotest— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 10, 2021
Actor Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo said “students having to fight for wanting access to education is the most saddest thing ever!”
Musician Simphiwe Dana questioned the police's “heavy” response to the protests.
💔 this is so disturbing @SAPoliceService,why this heavy response? #witsprotest https://t.co/PTOAdvJ7L8— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) March 10, 2021
Actress Dineo Langa asked for accountability, while L-Tido labelled the officers as “cowards”.
Like for once, can we see some accountability?! iWits nje yona angsena mazwi https://t.co/J1tuDL1gEa— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) March 10, 2021
These police are letting criminals roam around all day but acting violently towards students . Fucking cowards‼️ #witsprotest— 16V (@L_Tido) March 10, 2021
Black Coffee suggested that a fund be created to help students with fees.
“As a country what can we do to assist students with fees. Isn't there a way we can collectively create a fund to assist,” he asked.
As a country what can we do to assist students with fees...isn't there a way we can collectively create a fund to assist. #FeesMustFall— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 10, 2021