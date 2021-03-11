‘Police kill a civilian but don't do anything against criminals' — Celebs outraged by Wits shooting

The man appeared to have been struck by rubber bullets as he exited a clinic and died at the scene.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man — identified on Thursday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) as Mthokozisi Ntumba, a civilian — was struck twice as he left the building and died at the scene.

Ipid sent four investigation officers to the scene to investigate the shooting.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with dozens of celebs sharing their anger and calling for action against the officers responsible.

Prince Kaybee was among the most vocal and questioned why it takes “a dead black body for our government to give us our basic human right?” He also likened it to a scene from apartheid-era protests.