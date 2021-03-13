TshisaLIVE

‘I can’t believe an imperfect person got to experience a perfect love’ - Pearl T gushes over daughter Okuhle

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
13 March 2021 - 08:00
Pearl Thusi loves being a mom.
Actress Pearl Thusi has once again gushed over her daughter Okuhlekonke.

The star, who adopted Okuhle a few years ago, recently celebrated her little one’s birthday by posting a really cute love note on social media that had errybody deep in their feels.

Next to a picture of her with Okuhle, Pearl wrote: “Our beautiful girl, a delightful menace. A unicorn fairy who is sometimes a blutterfy (sic). Happy birthday, baby girl. Thank you for loving us and giving us the honour to love you. I miss you so much and can’t wait to give lots of snuggles. I hope you had a beautiful day! I love you.”

On Twitter, Pearl posted a video of the birthday girl dressed up in angel wings and a big smile.

She gushed over how she had come to feel a “perfect love” and said she was honoured to call Okuhle her daughter.

“I can’t believe an imperfect person got to experience a perfect love. Thank you for coming into this world and into our lives. I’m proud to be your mother and honoured to call you my daughter. Happy birthday, my love,” Pearl wrote.

Famous friends including Boity Thulo, Lorna Maseko, Basetsana Kumalo, Mel Bala and Ntando Duma shared birthday wishes for Okuhle

Speaking in an interview on SABC 1’s Real Goboza last year, Pearl touched on adopting and said it would be up to Okuhle to tell her own story.

“I’m a mother to four-and-a-half-year-old Okuhlekonke and I have to wait for her to grow up and decide how she wants this story to be told.

“In 15 years’ time if Okuhlekonke decides to tell you guys what happened and what’s happening, then that’s her choice to make.”

