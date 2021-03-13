‘I can’t believe an imperfect person got to experience a perfect love’ - Pearl T gushes over daughter Okuhle

Actress Pearl Thusi has once again gushed over her daughter Okuhlekonke.

The star, who adopted Okuhle a few years ago, recently celebrated her little one’s birthday by posting a really cute love note on social media that had errybody deep in their feels.

Next to a picture of her with Okuhle, Pearl wrote: “Our beautiful girl, a delightful menace. A unicorn fairy who is sometimes a blutterfy (sic). Happy birthday, baby girl. Thank you for loving us and giving us the honour to love you. I miss you so much and can’t wait to give lots of snuggles. I hope you had a beautiful day! I love you.”

On Twitter, Pearl posted a video of the birthday girl dressed up in angel wings and a big smile.

She gushed over how she had come to feel a “perfect love” and said she was honoured to call Okuhle her daughter.

“I can’t believe an imperfect person got to experience a perfect love. Thank you for coming into this world and into our lives. I’m proud to be your mother and honoured to call you my daughter. Happy birthday, my love,” Pearl wrote.