‘The male Zodwa Wabantu’ - SK Khoza shuts down the net with bum snap
13 March 2021 - 13:00
Actor SK Khoza recently had the social media streets in meltdown mode when he posted a snap of himself showing his rear end to the camera.
The cheeky snaps were taken while SK and his crew were walking in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape.
The star captioned the pic: “Views”.
Soon the comments section was packed to the max with hilarious comments.
Actor and musician Phila Madlingozi jokingly captioned the snap “OnlyFans” in reference to the social media network that has seen a rise in provocative pictures being sold to subscribers.
Others labelled SK “the male Zodwa Wabantu” and said he was starting a challenge.
A few thought he might have been hacked, and jokingly said they were “leaving SA" for their own sanity.