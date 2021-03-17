IN MEMES | Sbonga’s cheating history made Pretty insecure & ‘Gomora’ fans feel her pain
Fans of Gomora couldn't help but sympathise with Pretty after she explained that her marriage to Sbonga was on the rocks due to the insecurities she has from his history of cheating.
Fans of the popular telenovela have been watching with interest as Sbonga and Mazet have been cultivating their friendship.
In the mix, was a very jealous Pretty who felt Mazet was trying to replace her.
As Mazet and Sbonga's friendship continues to blossom, Pretty voiced her concerned to Sbonga and her suspicion that he's been cheating on her.
Pretty's “over-reaction” to the friendship made sense to viewers when they discovered that Sbonga — who is also the father of Pretty's teenage daughter — had cheated on her in the past.
Tweeps were also in their feels with her. Check out their memes below:
I honestly feel Pretty's pain #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/onGV5jITTL— Buhle (@Mandwandwe_Bee) March 16, 2021
When Pretty said “Every time you cheated on me, I asked myself what is wrong with me?”— Palesa M (@Pale_Palee) March 16, 2021
I felt that💔#gomoramzansi#GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/3iUmQ9qpae
Sbonga is the one who made pretty feel insecure by cheating on her— Akhona Daniel♡ (@Luthando_dutch) March 16, 2021
Now that she is insecure he doesn't wanna deal with it???njani?#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/o1G3pI7D2e
" Every time you cheated on me I tried to figure out what was wrong with me. " - Pretty— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) March 16, 2021
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/4QTby8620G
When Pretty said "it's over" to Sbonga, I'm sure he thought of losing his job at the tavern & being homeless since he lives at mam Sonto's house. He bit the hand the feeds him #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/rMkIEHgHB9— Nolali 👠🇿🇦👠 (@Amza_5) March 16, 2021
Meanwhile, tweeps are loving the fact that Langa and Principal Dlamini are getting closer and forming a bond. However, they are finding it hard to be completely happy about the pair and feel that trouble might be coming.
Here are some of their thoughts on the developing bond and its potential effects on Ntokozo:
Mel & Langa getting close.. 😂😂#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/6847UWsyck— 🎀𝒮𝑜𝓅𝒽𝒾𝑒 𝑀𝒶𝓂𝓅𝑒🎀 (@SophieMampe__) March 17, 2021
Been been saying. Wait until he finds out ka Langa, I already feel for Ntokozo because he definitely gonna switch up on him to accommodate his Lover's son. #gomoramzansi #Gomora https://t.co/pEjiqQ43ny— Rum cake (@Agang_MN) March 16, 2021
Nizobona in the next two minutes Ntokozo will be jealous of Melusi and Langa's bond#gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/KAVX4i81TI— TsohShashy (@PitsMash_1108) March 16, 2021