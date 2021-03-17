TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Sbonga’s cheating history made Pretty insecure & ‘Gomora’ fans feel her pain

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 March 2021 - 18:00
Pretty can't shake the feeling that her hubby Sbonga and Mazet are more than friends.
Image: Mzansi Magic/YouTube

Fans of Gomora couldn't help but sympathise with Pretty after she explained that her marriage to Sbonga was on the rocks due to the insecurities she has from his history of cheating. 

Fans of the popular telenovela have been watching with interest as Sbonga and Mazet have been cultivating their friendship.

In the mix, was a very jealous Pretty who felt Mazet was trying to replace her. 

As Mazet and Sbonga's friendship continues to blossom, Pretty voiced her concerned to Sbonga and her suspicion that he's been cheating on her.

Pretty's “over-reaction” to the friendship made sense to viewers when they discovered that Sbonga — who is also the father of Pretty's teenage daughter — had cheated on her in the past.

Tweeps were also in their feels with her. Check out their memes below:

Meanwhile, tweeps are loving the fact that Langa and Principal Dlamini are getting closer and forming a bond. However, they are finding it hard to be completely happy about the pair and feel that trouble might be coming.

Here are some of their thoughts on the developing bond and its potential effects on Ntokozo:

