WATCH | Eddie Murphy thanks Trevor Noah for being part of ‘Coming 2 America’

US comedian Eddie Murphy has congratulated SA-born comedian Trevor Noah on all his success and personally thanked him for his contribution to the sequel of his film Coming to America.

Trevor made an appearance in the sequel as an animated news anchor named Totatsi Bibiyana.

The Daily Social Distancing Show host recently had Eddie as a guest on his show and took the opportunity to thank him for the gig. Eddie returned the sentiment and thanked the comedian for being part of his passion project.

“Thank for doing it,” Eddie told Trevor after they had a giggle over the fact that “Bibiyana” sound like something South Africans may say when they refer to the size of a man’s manhood.

Eddie then thanked Trevor for hosting him on his show and said he thinks he’s a “funny brother”.

“I appreciate you too and thank you for having me. Congratulations for all the success you’ve been having. You are really really funny, brother,” Eddie said.

In the interview Eddie opened up about his decision to make Coming 2 America his return to stand-up comedy and how his lifestyle didn’t change during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the full interview below: