DJ Warras on lockdown: 'It ruined more people's lives than it saved in my opinion'

Radio personality DJ Warras disagrees with the general sentiment that the national lockdown has “saved lives”.

Taking to Twitter, the radio host reflected on how the lockdown has affected the nation since it came into effect in March 2020.

It all started after a tweep praised the government's decision to put the country in lockdown.

“Saved our lives is a strong statement. It ruined more people’s lives than it saved in my opinion. Lockdowns are bullsh*t,” tweeted Warras.

The star also went on to criticise the government's plan for the vaccine rollout.

“And the government is useless — where are the vaccines? We are in April in 1 week. Dololo vaccine plan,” said Warras.