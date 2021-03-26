TshisaLIVE

DJ Warras on lockdown: 'It ruined more people's lives than it saved in my opinion'

26 March 2021 - 07:00
Radio presenter DJ Warras believes that the lockdown has done more harm than good.
Image: Instagram/ Dj Warras

Radio personality DJ Warras disagrees with the general sentiment that the national lockdown has “saved lives”. 

Taking to Twitter, the radio host reflected on how the lockdown has affected the nation since it came into effect in March 2020.

It all started after a tweep praised the government's decision to put the country in lockdown.

Saved our lives is a strong statement. It ruined more people’s lives than it saved in my opinion. Lockdowns are bullsh*t,” tweeted Warras.

The star also went on to criticise the government's plan for the vaccine rollout.

“And the government is useless — where are the vaccines? We are in April in 1 week. Dololo vaccine plan,” said Warras.

In the past, Warras has condemned the government's approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. After a video of beachgoers being 'let off the hook' after violating the rules and regulations of the lockdown, celebs including Warras weighed in on how the police react differently to certain citizens.

“Those white people at the Cape Town beaches have money for very good lawyers. If the police disperse them using force, pepper spray or violence — they will sue SAPS and they will win. They’re scared to even shout at them. Peaceful protest is allowed — nobody was violent,

“But black people who are poor and uninformed — fear police and the police know it. No victim of their brutality or excessive force does anything about it of their own accord. They don’t know about suing and so on for excessive use of force. It’s very unfair — but injalo,” wrote Warras.

