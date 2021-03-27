SNAPS | Inside Zola Nombona’s fabulous birthday luncheon

Actress Zola Nombona celebrated her 29th birthday with a gorgeous bash for the books!

Taking to social media, the Intersexions star shared snaps of the luncheon with her fans. The pink-themed party was an intimate setting filled with bunches of pink roses, pink chairs and candles to pull the romantic look together. The star also showed off her fabulous blush pink playsuit.

Thando Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini and Ayanda Thabethe were some of the stars who wished Zola all the best on her special day.

Check out the snaps from the day: