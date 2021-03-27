SNAPS | Inside Zola Nombona’s fabulous birthday luncheon
Actress Zola Nombona celebrated her 29th birthday with a gorgeous bash for the books!
Taking to social media, the Intersexions star shared snaps of the luncheon with her fans. The pink-themed party was an intimate setting filled with bunches of pink roses, pink chairs and candles to pull the romantic look together. The star also showed off her fabulous blush pink playsuit.
Thando Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini and Ayanda Thabethe were some of the stars who wished Zola all the best on her special day.
Check out the snaps from the day:
For her 29th birthday, her baby's father Thomas Gumede penned her a love letter for another completed trip about the sun.
“Happy born day my love. Everyone in your life is blessed to have you in it, I know this because you’ve brought nothing but happiness and purpose to my own life,”
“You shine and radiate from a beauty within and I am always in awe of how people respond to your presence. You are the legs to my table, if you were to break, I would fall and land on my face therefore I will always do my best to protect you and give you the love you so deserve,” wrote Thomas.