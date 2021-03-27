TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Zola Nombona’s fabulous birthday luncheon

27 March 2021 - 16:00
The star celebrated her 29th birthday in style!
The star celebrated her 29th birthday in style!
Image: Instagram/Zola Nombona

Actress Zola Nombona celebrated her 29th birthday with a gorgeous bash for the books!

Taking to social media, the Intersexions star shared snaps of the luncheon with her fans. The pink-themed party was an intimate setting filled with bunches of pink roses, pink chairs and candles to pull the romantic look together. The star also showed off her fabulous blush pink playsuit.

Thando Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini and Ayanda Thabethe were some of the stars who wished Zola all the best on her special day.

Check out the snaps from the day:

For her 29th birthday, her baby's father Thomas Gumede penned her a love letter for another completed trip about the sun.

“Happy born day my love. Everyone in your life is blessed to have you in it, I know this because you’ve brought nothing but happiness and purpose to my own life,” 

“You shine and radiate from a beauty within and I am always in awe of how people respond to your presence. You are the legs to my table, if you were to break, I would fall and land on my face therefore I will always do my best to protect you and give you the love you so deserve,” wrote Thomas.

Thomas Gumede pens sweet letter to Zola: 'You’ve brought nothing but happiness and purpose to my own life'

"Everyone in your life is blessed to have you in it, I know this because you’ve brought nothing but happiness and purpose to my own life," said ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Actress Zola Nombona details first acting gig since being a mommy

Zola says she's back, and Mzansi love to see it!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Thomas Gumede gushes over his son and appreciates baby mama Zola Nombona

Thomas Gumede is truly smitten by his son
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Prince Kaybee gets real about his 'lack of respect' for DJ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah & Nomzamo Mbatha exchange personal 'coming to America' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago weighs in on who should foot the ‘birthday restaurant bill’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X