'Being Bonang' star Pinky Girl left heartbroken by her grandmother's death

Reality TV star Pinky Girl has opened up about how the recent death of her beloved grandmother has left her shattered.

The Being Bonang star lost her grandmother on March 24.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Pinky Girl (real name Tebogo Mekgwe) bid farewell to the woman who she said nicknamed her Pinky Girl.

"I lost the most kindest, peaceful and unselfish human being in my life, with a heart of gold, my grandma. She named me Pinky Girl when I was born . Everything she bought me was pink. I will live by this name forever."

The DJ said she wished her grandmother had lived long enough to meet her children, who she felt would have been blessed to be loved by her gran. Pinky said her grandmother had gifted her with many important life lessons and she would cherish the memories they had forever.

"I wish my kids were already here to experience her love too. She taught me so much, most importantly, how to love and how to treat everyone with kindness and respect no matter where they come from. I will always cherish your love my Queen 'Koko Thabang'."