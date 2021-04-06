WATCH | Fans hold a vigil outside hospital for US rapper DMX

Fans have rallied together to host a vigil outside White Plains hospital, New York, where rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons is on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to international reports, the Ruff Ryder's Anthem hitmaker was recently hospitalised after a heart attack. He was rushed to hospital after he collapsed in his home.

The cause of his cardiac arrest has not been confirmed and the 50-year-old star remains in ICU in critical condition.

News of the rapper's hospitalisation left rap lovers shocked, resulting in droves of fans camping outside the hospital to show support.

In video clips making the rounds on social media, devoted supporters can be heard chanting “DMX”, praying for his recovery and playing his best hits. Hospital staff are also seen joining in the vigil.

Watch it here: