TshisaLIVE

'DMX is not dead,' says family after viral death reports

The rapper's manager pleaded with fans to continue praying for him and stop posting #RIPDMX tweets

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 April 2021 - 09:00
Earl Simmons, also known as the rapper DMX, is alive despite the #RIPDMX hashtag that's on the Twitter trends list.
Earl Simmons, also known as the rapper DMX, is alive despite the #RIPDMX hashtag that's on the Twitter trends list.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons' manager Steven J Rifkind has posted a video on social media to set the record straight on the status of the rapper's condition, debunking death rumours that have gone viral.

This as the rapper's name topped the international Twitter trends list as fans sent condolences to his family through the “RIPDMX” hashtag.

Steven pleaded with fans to continue praying for the rapper and stop posting #RIPDMX tweets. He added that while DMX was on life support he was still alive.

“Everybody please stop with posting ... with these rumours.

“DMX is still alive, yes, he is on life support. Please, it’s not helping anybody by having seen these false rumours. Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow," Rifkind said in the video.

On Friday morning, the hashtag "RIPDMX" trended at number one on the worldwide Twitter trends list, with more than 6,000 tweets of hip hop lovers sharing heartfelt tributes for the rapper.

However, under the same hashtag, many have asked for prayers to continue for the rapper whose family were praying for a miracle.

DMX has been in hospital since last week after a heart attack, and various international publications reported that those close to the situation say the rapper has yet to regain brain function.

TMZ reported that DMX’s family was grappling with a hard decision regarding whether to take the 50-year-old legend off life support, after he underwent a series of tests on Wednesday, which showed no improvement in brain activity since he was first rushed to hospital on April 2.

The rapper's fans were shocked by news of his hospitalisation.

There has been an outpouring of support and prayers for the artist and his core fans recently rallied together and camped outside the hospital to show support for DMX and his family.

READ MORE

WATCH | Fans hold a vigil outside hospital for US rapper DMX

Supporters showed up in numbers at the hospital where DMX is fighting for his life.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX announced a prayer vigil to be held on Monday outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Rapper DMX reported in grave condition in New York hospital

Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York ...
News
4 days ago

DMX's prayer & North's dance moves: Kanye West's church is lit

The church of Kanye is getting bigger and bigger!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. ‘We had a rocky patch and now we’re out the other side’ — Siya Kolisi on his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Gospel star Dr Tumi and wife released on bail TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe what a snake Cobra is! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small leaves the TL shook with suggestive dance move TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Julius Malema speech & icons in attendance! — Inside Tbo Touch’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
From 'distracted' high school kid, to profitable clothing customiser in two ...
X