'DMX is not dead,' says family after viral death reports

Rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons' manager Steven J Rifkind has posted a video on social media to set the record straight on the status of the rapper's condition, debunking death rumours that have gone viral.

This as the rapper's name topped the international Twitter trends list as fans sent condolences to his family through the “RIPDMX” hashtag.

Steven pleaded with fans to continue praying for the rapper and stop posting #RIPDMX tweets. He added that while DMX was on life support he was still alive.

“Everybody please stop with posting ... with these rumours.

“DMX is still alive, yes, he is on life support. Please, it’s not helping anybody by having seen these false rumours. Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow," Rifkind said in the video.