'DMX is not dead,' says family after viral death reports
The rapper's manager pleaded with fans to continue praying for him and stop posting #RIPDMX tweets
Rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons' manager Steven J Rifkind has posted a video on social media to set the record straight on the status of the rapper's condition, debunking death rumours that have gone viral.
This as the rapper's name topped the international Twitter trends list as fans sent condolences to his family through the “RIPDMX” hashtag.
Steven pleaded with fans to continue praying for the rapper and stop posting #RIPDMX tweets. He added that while DMX was on life support he was still alive.
“Everybody please stop with posting ... with these rumours.
“DMX is still alive, yes, he is on life support. Please, it’s not helping anybody by having seen these false rumours. Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow," Rifkind said in the video.
On Friday morning, the hashtag "RIPDMX" trended at number one on the worldwide Twitter trends list, with more than 6,000 tweets of hip hop lovers sharing heartfelt tributes for the rapper.
However, under the same hashtag, many have asked for prayers to continue for the rapper whose family were praying for a miracle.
DMX has been in hospital since last week after a heart attack, and various international publications reported that those close to the situation say the rapper has yet to regain brain function.
TMZ reported that DMX’s family was grappling with a hard decision regarding whether to take the 50-year-old legend off life support, after he underwent a series of tests on Wednesday, which showed no improvement in brain activity since he was first rushed to hospital on April 2.
The rapper's fans were shocked by news of his hospitalisation.
There has been an outpouring of support and prayers for the artist and his core fans recently rallied together and camped outside the hospital to show support for DMX and his family.