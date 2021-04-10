WATCH | Somizi’s exercise game will leave you breathless
After lockdown, Christmas and Easter did a number on many of our bodies, Idols SA judge Somizi is leading the way and hitting the gym HARD.
Sporting a new look, the star is determined to win the body goals 2021 prize and posted a series of videos on social media this week showing off his hectic training programme.
In the first video Somizi is seen running up stairs with a resistance band attached.
The pain on his face as he arrives at the top of the stairs says it all: this is not for the fainthearted.
He then took his tired bones to the boxing ring where he practised sparring.
The star was the face of determination as he honed in on the target and landed jabs
He celebrated with a hearty meal of mini meatballs on wraps, impressing as always with his culinary skills.
Somgaga’s love of food and being at home under lockdown led to the star gaining weight last year.
In a social media post, Somizi said he was 12kg off his ideal weight and was ready to put in the work to reach his goal.
“It’s not muscle, it’s fat,” Somizi told fans before posting clips of him with his personal trainer.