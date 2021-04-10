WATCH | Somizi’s exercise game will leave you breathless

After lockdown, Christmas and Easter did a number on many of our bodies, Idols SA judge Somizi is leading the way and hitting the gym HARD.

Sporting a new look, the star is determined to win the body goals 2021 prize and posted a series of videos on social media this week showing off his hectic training programme.

In the first video Somizi is seen running up stairs with a resistance band attached.

The pain on his face as he arrives at the top of the stairs says it all: this is not for the fainthearted.