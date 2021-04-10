TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi’s exercise game will leave you breathless

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
10 April 2021 - 12:00
Somizi is getting back into shape.
Somizi is getting back into shape.
Image: Somizi's Instagram

After lockdown, Christmas and Easter did a number on many of our bodies, Idols SA judge Somizi is leading the way and hitting the gym HARD.

Sporting a new look, the star is determined to win the body goals 2021 prize and posted a series of videos on social media this week showing off his hectic training programme.

In the first video Somizi is seen running up stairs with a resistance band attached.

The pain on his face as he arrives at the top of the stairs says it all: this is not for the fainthearted.

He then took his tired bones to the boxing ring where he practised sparring.

The star was the face of determination as he honed in on the target and landed jabs

He celebrated with a hearty meal of mini meatballs on wraps, impressing as always with his culinary skills.

Somgaga’s love of food and being at home under lockdown led to the star gaining weight last year.

In a social media post, Somizi said he was 12kg off his ideal weight and was ready to put in the work to reach his goal.

“It’s not muscle, it’s fat,” Somizi told fans before posting clips of him with his personal trainer.

Somizi shows up P-Diddy with a video of his excellent swimming skills

Somizi's swimming skills have impressed the nation!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH: The Somizi exercise video everyone is talking about

It's no secret that Somizi has an exercise DVD out. But a Verimark advert promoting the video has grabbed the attention of social media. The video ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Somizi shocked by lockdown weight gain: 'It's not muscle, it's fat'

Somizi is back at the gym to get fitter than ever!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans are just about ready for Khaya & Cici to leave! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘We had a rocky patch and now we’re out the other side’ — Siya Kolisi on his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe what a snake Cobra is! TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘RHOJ’ star Christall Kay plans to lay assault charges against Gugu Khathi TshisaLIVE
  5. Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Maweni announces split from Mamba TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X