Cassper Nyovest hits back at claims he is 'irrelevant'

11 April 2021 - 12:00
Cassper Nyovest wastes no time with his haters!
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Musician Cassper Nyovest has clapped back at claims that he is no longer relevant in the SA music industry.

It all started when a troll went on a rant about Cassper not being the flavour of the day, calling him a Young Thug or Rick Ross copycat.

The Nokuthula hitmaker didn't waste time putting the hater in their place.

He said the stress of coronavirus was getting to the follower and he should rather go rest than pick fights online.

“Go sleep, my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa,” said Cassper.

Fans jumped in to defend Cassper, saying the user was off base in passing judgment about Mufasa.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Cassper isn't afraid to go for the jugular when it comes to clapping back at his naysayers.

Last year after a tweep said the AMN star wasn't a celebrity and rather “notorious”, the musician served an unforgettable clap back.

“Just saw your profile picture and I won't be mean to you, young blood. I know you hurting. Just know that life gets better when you put more effort into improving it and less effort into hating on certified legends like me,” said Cassper, plugging his latest album shortly thereafter.

