Cassper Nyovest hits back at claims he is 'irrelevant'

Musician Cassper Nyovest has clapped back at claims that he is no longer relevant in the SA music industry.

It all started when a troll went on a rant about Cassper not being the flavour of the day, calling him a Young Thug or Rick Ross copycat.

The Nokuthula hitmaker didn't waste time putting the hater in their place.

He said the stress of coronavirus was getting to the follower and he should rather go rest than pick fights online.

“Go sleep, my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa,” said Cassper.