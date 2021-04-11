TshisaLIVE

Four celebs who fell prey to the hilarious black and white challenge

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
11 April 2021 - 11:00
Lasizwe's pic was used for the challenge.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Reality show star Lasizwe, footballer Andile Mpisane, actor Israel Makoe and TV personality Andile Ncube are among the celebs who have found themselves in a hilarious social media trend.

In the trend, pictures of mostly famous people are turned black and white and the caption tells an inaccurate history of the person.

It's all good fun, with the “histories” clearly made up.

GLADYS WITH A SECRET

One user posted a screenshot of Lasizwe's YouTube series, with a caption claiming it was the tweep's great-grandmother Gladys.

CORNER STORE BOSS

Another user used a snap of Andile Mpisane, claiming he ran a supermarket in the 80s.

A FAMOUS FLUTE PLAYER

Andile Ncube was given a new identity, as a “famous Durban jazz musician”.

BOKO HARAM SLAYER

On screen gangster Israel Makoe apparently single-handedly defeated Boko Haram with one word.

