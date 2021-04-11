Four celebs who fell prey to the hilarious black and white challenge
Reality show star Lasizwe, footballer Andile Mpisane, actor Israel Makoe and TV personality Andile Ncube are among the celebs who have found themselves in a hilarious social media trend.
In the trend, pictures of mostly famous people are turned black and white and the caption tells an inaccurate history of the person.
It's all good fun, with the “histories” clearly made up.
GLADYS WITH A SECRET
One user posted a screenshot of Lasizwe's YouTube series, with a caption claiming it was the tweep's great-grandmother Gladys.
A picture of my great grandmother Gladys , after making out with her Madam's husband back in Apartheid.— Kutlwano Boogy Msomi (@boogy_k1) April 6, 2021
Breaking all stereotypes!!!💅 pic.twitter.com/6G7jv2uGZi
CORNER STORE BOSS
Another user used a snap of Andile Mpisane, claiming he ran a supermarket in the 80s.
This is my great grandfather Sizwe Zibambele Mbatha. He ran a successful supermarket in 1989 in Umlazi. He was the Owner, Manager, Cashier, Delivery guy, Cleaner, Packer & Security guard.— Nduey Van Escobar (@Nduey_Escobar) April 6, 2021
His middle name says it all.
Great man 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZDHiAhbQxV
A FAMOUS FLUTE PLAYER
Andile Ncube was given a new identity, as a “famous Durban jazz musician”.
This is my uncle, Belgian Kwela Gumede. Famous Durban Jazz musician. The first Black man to play the flute in South Africa. An icon! pic.twitter.com/eGUYHQv58S— The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) April 6, 2021
BOKO HARAM SLAYER
On screen gangster Israel Makoe apparently single-handedly defeated Boko Haram with one word.
Meet Israel Makoe the man who single handedly defeated Boko Haram by shouting 1 word in 1982. pic.twitter.com/AxdHfHDkdq— UmalambaneZN ➐ (@umalambane_zn) April 6, 2021