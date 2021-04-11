Four celebs who fell prey to the hilarious black and white challenge

Reality show star Lasizwe, footballer Andile Mpisane, actor Israel Makoe and TV personality Andile Ncube are among the celebs who have found themselves in a hilarious social media trend.

In the trend, pictures of mostly famous people are turned black and white and the caption tells an inaccurate history of the person.

It's all good fun, with the “histories” clearly made up.

GLADYS WITH A SECRET

One user posted a screenshot of Lasizwe's YouTube series, with a caption claiming it was the tweep's great-grandmother Gladys.