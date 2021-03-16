‘King gesture’ - Lvovo defends Andile Mpisane after R200k #FeesMustFall pledge

Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango has defended Andile Mpisane after the musician, footballer, businessman and socialite was mocked by some for offering support to students protesting the cost of tertiary education.

As students across the country heeded the call from the SA Congress of Students for a countrywide shutdown of 26 universities this week, Andile took to social media to pledge R10k each to 20 students in need of financial aid.

Reflecting on how a “difficult year” had left many “unemployed and in unfavourable financial situations”, Andile said he wanted to give back.

“In light of the current #FeesMustFall situation and in celebration of my 20th birthday this year I would like to give back by gifting 20 university students who have recurring debt from 2020 with R10,000 towards their fees.”

“You can also nominate someone in need of this financial aid,” he said.

Those wanting to apply should SMS “ROYALAMFEES” followed by their first name, surname and area in which they are based to 48426.

The closing date for submissions is March 27 and all beneficiaries will be announced in the first week of April. All funds will be paid directly to the registered institution.

“This is not a competition about who is doing what for who. We are all trying our best to serve a greater cause, which is what matters most. If you would like to donate and help us reach more people please e-mail nikiwe@royalam.co.za,” Andile said.

While many applauded Andile for offering support to students, making his name trend on Twitter, others claimed he was using his businesswoman mother MaMkhize’s money.

Weighing in on the debate, Lvovo said people could mock how MaMkhize spoils Andile but it was still a “king gesture” from the young man.

“Props to him for giving away 200k for students though. King gesture,” he wrote.