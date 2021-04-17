TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest: 'Arriving home safe after a long drive is a blessing'

17 April 2021 - 12:00
Cassper says he is grateful when he has a safe journey.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to remind his fans that it can be a blessing to arrive safely at home after a long drive.

Taking to Twitter, the star got candid about road safety. He said reaching home after a long drive is something he does not take for granted in these dark times.

“Arriving home safe after a long drive is a blessing I do not take for granted. Thank you, Jesus,” tweeted Cassper.

Fans sent in their thoughts on the matter, sharing their own stories about the safety of long drives.

Check out their comments below:

The tweet comes just days after the star lit up the TL when he defended himself from claims he is no longer relevant.

The star hit back at the suggestion, reminding his fans that he is in fact more popular now than ever before.

“Go sleep, my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa,” said Cassper.

