SNAPS | Simz Ngema gives fans their first full look at her son, and he’s so adorable!
After waiting for what felt like decades, fans of actress Simz Ngema and her baby daddy Tino Chinyani have finally got a proper glimpse at baby Tiyani.
The couple's son, born last year. recently has his baby dedication event. After this, his parents decided he was ready for the social media world.
Simz shared how excited she was to properly introduce her cutie pie to Mzansi.
“Now that we’ve dedicated our king to the Lord, we are ready for you guys to meet him. Say hi to Tiyani Chinyani everybody,” she said.
Both Simz and her model bae Tino are exceptionally good looking, which is why Mzansi should have expected baby Tiyani would be nothing but a cutie.
But just how beautiful the lil' man is still stunned a lot of Simz' and Tino's fans.
Check out his adorable snaps below:
Joining the growing celebrity trend of keeping their pregnancy hidden until after birth, Simz only shared the news of her bun in the oven after Tiyani was born.
The actress and her bae welcomed the baby boy in June last year, but kept the news under wraps for a few months.
Since then, Simz has been sharing her journey in motherhood.
Simz recently opened up about how hard her pregnancy was, and how she thought at one point that both she and the baby would not make it.
“It's still so unbelievable that I carried a whole human being. I had the most difficult pregnancy ever! At some point I didn't think we were going to make it,” she wrote.
She recounted how her father was worried about her.”
“But God had us. Grateful,” she added.