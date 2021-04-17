SNAPS | Simz Ngema gives fans their first full look at her son, and he’s so adorable!

After waiting for what felt like decades, fans of actress Simz Ngema and her baby daddy Tino Chinyani have finally got a proper glimpse at baby Tiyani.

The couple's son, born last year. recently has his baby dedication event. After this, his parents decided he was ready for the social media world.

Simz shared how excited she was to properly introduce her cutie pie to Mzansi.

“Now that we’ve dedicated our king to the Lord, we are ready for you guys to meet him. Say hi to Tiyani Chinyani everybody,” she said.

Both Simz and her model bae Tino are exceptionally good looking, which is why Mzansi should have expected baby Tiyani would be nothing but a cutie.

But just how beautiful the lil' man is still stunned a lot of Simz' and Tino's fans.

Check out his adorable snaps below: