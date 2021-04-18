TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba says that she doesn't do campaigns without compensation

18 April 2021 - 12:00
Linda has lambasted those who are shy with payment.
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

Actress Linda Mtoba has hit back at influencers not being paid for their work during the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the star had a PSA for campaigns that skimp on or don't offer any payment for their work: Not in this pandemic!

“Unfortunately we don’t do campaigns that don’t offer remuneration, due to the state of the economy,” she announced.

Many of her fans took to the replies, agreeing with the star's declaration.

However, there were some users who felt that it's not all about the money.

Linda isn't the only celeb who has spoken out against influencers and their payment battles.

The Queen actress Candice Modiselle took to Twitter a few months ago to lament how influencers are being financially devastated because they are not paid on time.

I can’t emphasise this enough. The 30-60 day payment structure is financially crippling freelancers,” said Candice.

She then went on to share her personal experience of having to wait three months before she received payment for her work.

“I once got a 60-90 day agreement, no deposit and personally, that makes no sense. Three months? Insane,” she wrote.

