Prince Kaybee urges AKA to 'stand firm', sends support

As rapper AKA continues to grieve the death of his fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe, musician and friend Prince Kaybee has urged the star to stay strong.

Nelli died on April 11 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub hotel in Cape Town. Circumstances around her death are yet to be revealed, with police telling TshisaLIVE this week that investigations are ongoing.

AKA and Nelli got engaged in February, and the rapper met the Tembe family a few weeks ago to negotiate lobola.

Those close to the rapper have been sending messages of support since Nelli's passing and Kaybee took to Instagram on Thursday to share a note of encouragement for his friend.

“Thinking about you, Masekind, My Maat. Stand firm,” he wrote, next to a picture of the two together.