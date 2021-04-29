TshisaLIVE

Moja Love responds to plagiarism claims

29 April 2021 - 15:00
One of the proposals included recruiting homeless young people who are struggling with drug addiction and following their journey through rehabilitation.
One of the proposals included recruiting homeless young people who are struggling with drug addiction and following their journey through rehabilitation.
Image: Supplied

Controversial channel Moja Love has hit back at allegations of plagiarism from an independent producer who accused it of using her ideas without credit.

Nandipha Mdingi accused the channel of stealing content she apparently pitched to them last year, telling Daily Sun she was shocked to see a show similar to one she pitched airing on the channel. 

Nandipha alleged that one of her proposals included recruiting homeless young people who were struggling with drug addiction and following their journey through rehabilitation.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Moja Love's Head of Channel Bokani Moyo denied the claims.

“If the channel likes an idea we will invite the owner of the concept to come present the idea in-person to a panel of our existing executive producers. We will then contract with the owner of the idea and work with them to develop the concept further. As can be seen from many of our shows, we typically credit the creator of a concept.

“Perhaps the producer is not a regular viewer of the channel.” 

This isn't the first time the channel has been embroiled in scandal.

Last year, Moja Love was accused of “selling criminality as entertainment” after an altercation on the popular show Uyajola 9/9.

The channel responded to the claims, say that security on the show was trained and had been “managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further”.

Uyajola 99 is a reality show with unpredictable situations. The security personnel on the show are professionals who are trained. With regards to this particular episode, they were controlling and managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further.”

READ MORE

From John Vuli Gate to Kelly K jab - 5 times Jub Jub’s show shook Mzansi

Jub Jub really kept us glued to our TV screens this year.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house

It's all part of a strategy ... The reality star wants people to "state their business and go!"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Refilwe Modiselle hits back at ‘inappropriate comments’ after Mboro jab

Tweeps, stop clowning with your unfiltered comments
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Simphiwe Dana: 'Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi needs to see bank statements for six months if you want to date him TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu says 'abantu bazothini' about ARVs is not worth dying over! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | ‘Jub Jub in Matatiele’ has the internet in meltdown mode TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | American TikToker says he can't stand Trevor Noah — here's why TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X