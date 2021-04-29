Moja Love responds to plagiarism claims

Controversial channel Moja Love has hit back at allegations of plagiarism from an independent producer who accused it of using her ideas without credit.

Nandipha Mdingi accused the channel of stealing content she apparently pitched to them last year, telling Daily Sun she was shocked to see a show similar to one she pitched airing on the channel.

Nandipha alleged that one of her proposals included recruiting homeless young people who were struggling with drug addiction and following their journey through rehabilitation.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Moja Love's Head of Channel Bokani Moyo denied the claims.

“If the channel likes an idea we will invite the owner of the concept to come present the idea in-person to a panel of our existing executive producers. We will then contract with the owner of the idea and work with them to develop the concept further. As can be seen from many of our shows, we typically credit the creator of a concept.

“Perhaps the producer is not a regular viewer of the channel.”

This isn't the first time the channel has been embroiled in scandal.

Last year, Moja Love was accused of “selling criminality as entertainment” after an altercation on the popular show Uyajola 9/9.

The channel responded to the claims, say that security on the show was trained and had been “managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further”.

“Uyajola 99 is a reality show with unpredictable situations. The security personnel on the show are professionals who are trained. With regards to this particular episode, they were controlling and managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further.”