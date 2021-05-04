TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is the only #GrooveGoals we need

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 May 2021 - 11:30
A South African lit up the dance floor at a Black Coffee gig in Texas recently.
A South African lit up the dance floor at a Black Coffee gig in Texas recently.
Image: Twitter/ Black Coffee

A South African lit up the dance floor at a Black Coffee gig in Houston, Texas recently, and became a TL superstar for her insane party skills.

Mbali Thusi became the Mzansi groove ambassador when she turned up at  Black Coffee's show at popular nightclub Clé on Sunday.

Moghul was the life of the party, and even introduced the Texas bev lovers to the “Savanah challenge".'

A video of her breaking it down to an Uncle Vinny hit was shared by Black Coffee and showed sis balancing a can on her head and hitting a young step.

A chant of “yebo” could be heard in the background, while those around her pulled out their phones to take a video.

“Houston was insane, they were shook but ubeyivibe uNono,” wrote Black Coffee.

Black Coffee said that groove mates were also asking for him to play some amapiano, in a nod to how popular the genre has become globally.

Meanwhile, the video has been shared widely on social media, even getting a retweet from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Some on the TL praised sis, as their fighter, for showing Americans the way to party; while others said those around her should be given a plane ticket to come groove in Mzansi.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Amapiano has these men dancing in towels in streets of America

Never underestimate the power of Amapiano.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Black Coffee met social media star Elsa Majimbo & he thinks she's a star!

Black Coffee thinks Elsa Majimbo is the girl she thinks she is!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Black Coffee to raise R3m for SA creative arts students

International DJ sensation Black Coffee is on a mission to raise R3m for students in the creative arts field.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Somizi’s Cape Town weekday getaway TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why these six celebs won’t appear on MacG’s podcast TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Boity’s glamorous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  5. Khaya Dladla on declining jobs to avoid being typecast TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X