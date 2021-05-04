WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is the only #GrooveGoals we need
A South African lit up the dance floor at a Black Coffee gig in Houston, Texas recently, and became a TL superstar for her insane party skills.
Mbali Thusi became the Mzansi groove ambassador when she turned up at Black Coffee's show at popular nightclub Clé on Sunday.
Moghul was the life of the party, and even introduced the Texas bev lovers to the “Savanah challenge".'
A video of her breaking it down to an Uncle Vinny hit was shared by Black Coffee and showed sis balancing a can on her head and hitting a young step.
A chant of “yebo” could be heard in the background, while those around her pulled out their phones to take a video.
“Houston was insane, they were shook but ubeyivibe uNono,” wrote Black Coffee.
Houston was insane,they were shook but ubeyivibe uNono 😅💃🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dcUrtSkkOE— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 3, 2021
Black Coffee said that groove mates were also asking for him to play some amapiano, in a nod to how popular the genre has become globally.
Meanwhile, the video has been shared widely on social media, even getting a retweet from EFF leader Julius Malema.
Some on the TL praised sis, as their fighter, for showing Americans the way to party; while others said those around her should be given a plane ticket to come groove in Mzansi.
This one will take the next flight to South Africa. She belongs here, Houston is holding her back. pic.twitter.com/Ku8VZf4SNw— #HungerFtZola&GPMaOrange (@teQillA_Raps) May 3, 2021
She exported the SA streets. Gucci, vibe and the tongue thing, complete package 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Man's NOT FW De Klerk 🇿🇦 (@FormerStatePres) May 3, 2021