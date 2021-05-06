RHOD star Phupho 'Kardashian' slides into Bill Gates' DMs: ‘I’m trying to get us the vaccine, guys’

Real Housewives of Durban fave Phupho “Kardashian” Gumede is not about to let billionaire Bill Gates' divorce pass him by, and has taken his shot in the DMs.

Bill and Melinda announced their split in a statement on Monday, saying they no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in the next phase of their lives. The financial details of the split are not yet clear, but Bill is among the richest men in the world.

Phupho, who is Ayanda Ncwane’s brother, was watching from the sidelines and decided to try to secure the bag.

Posting a picture of a DM he sent to Bill, Phupho wrote: “Pray for me, I'm trying to get us the vaccines, please.”