Cassper’s rules for social media survival: Don’t get sucked into the misery

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 May 2021 - 15:00
Cassper Nyovest says social media shouldn't get you down.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has preached from another chapter of his “how to deal with social media” sermon, urging fans not to get pulled into the misery that is often found online.

Cassper has often been vocal about the drawbacks of Twitter, and this week told fans to be careful how they use the service.

“We tweet among a bunch of weirdos. Don't get pulled into their misery, unless you're doing it for fun,” he said.

He also agreed with a comment that many on social media were hurting inside and dragged others to make themselves feel better.

His message came just months after he warned that getting internet fame at the expense of other people's feelings is guaranteed to end in tears

People have seen how easy it is to become popular on social media. Just pick someone who people love and disrespect them enough times to get a reaction from their fans and then, boom, you're very popular. One of you m*f*s are gonna get punched in the face soon. Just watch!” he said.

He said it is better to just stay in your lane and get the respect you deserve.

“The clout chasing never ever ends well. Do not follow this trend of disrespecting people to gain clout. I am warning y'all! Stay in your lane and do your thing! Your time will come and people will know you for your good deeds.”

