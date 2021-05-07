Cassper’s rules for social media survival: Don’t get sucked into the misery

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has preached from another chapter of his “how to deal with social media” sermon, urging fans not to get pulled into the misery that is often found online.

Cassper has often been vocal about the drawbacks of Twitter, and this week told fans to be careful how they use the service.

“We tweet among a bunch of weirdos. Don't get pulled into their misery, unless you're doing it for fun,” he said.

He also agreed with a comment that many on social media were hurting inside and dragged others to make themselves feel better.