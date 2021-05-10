Leaked video footage shows alleged ‘tumultuous’ side to AKA and Nelli Tembe’s relationship

TshisaLIVE is in possession of video footage in which rapper AKA claims his late fiancée Nelli Tembe allegedly wanted “to jump off the balcony” in an incident that apparently took place on March 13 at his Bryanston apartment.

The incident allegedly took place one month before Nelli’s death.

The 22-year-old died on April 11 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

In the footage sent to TshisaLIVE, the camera pans around the room showing vandalised items strewn everywhere while Nelli can be seen curled up on the floor and crying.

“Look at all of this, look at all of this. We have somebody here under the influence. Tried to jump off the balcony. My eardrums are ringing. I think I burst my eardrums. I have a witness who witnessed that I did not fight back, so when we go to court this is what I want people to see,” AKA can be heard saying in the video.

Nelli can be seen crying while saying “I want my mother”.

When TshisaLIVE reached out to the Tembe family for comment on the video footage, official spokesperson Bongani Tembe refused to comment.

He said he had not seen the video in question and didn’t think any member of the Tembe family would comment on it.

Separate, unverified leaked video footage, in which Nelli could be heard saying “You don’t know what he’s been doing to me”, went viral on Sunday night.

This came just hours after News24 also reported to have seen images of the March 13 incident in which “AKA can be seen using his hands to violently break down a wooden door to enter the bedroom in their apartment in Bryanston, Johannesburg where Tembe was hiding”.

In a statement, AKA slammed the allegations levelled against him, labelling them as an “attempt to disparage his name and Anele's character”.

“I will not be part of speaking on or exposing our troubles as a couple, to defend myself from one-sided views that are portrayed out of their full context. Every story has two sides and so does every video, image and message,” read part of his statement.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut told TshisaLIVE, “Circumstances surrounding the death inquest you are referring to are still under investigation and at this stage there are no new developments to report.”