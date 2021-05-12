TshisaLIVE

Emtee calls out rapper Big Xhosa for diss track, says he’s ‘mentally disturbed’

12 May 2021 - 07:00
Emtee has hit back at Big Xhosa after he came for the SA hip hop community.
Emtee has hit back at Big Xhosa after he came for the SA hip hop community.
Image: Emtee's Instagram

Emtee has responded to rapper Sesethu Myeki aka Big Xhosa’s dig at some of SA’s biggest rappers.

After young Eastern Cape rapper Big Xhosa released his now viral song Inyile, the SA hip hop world has been hot under the collar about his says on the giants.

In the diss track, the relatively new rapper came for Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle, to name a few. 

Recently, Logan star Emtee took to his Instagram LIVE to address the infamous track. In the video, Emtee alluded to Big Xhosa being “mentally disturbed” for making the song.

Catching wind of the video, Big Xhosa took to Twitter to let Emtee know he only has love and respect for him as his music got him through some of the worst times of his life. 

Jonga Emtee, I heard what you said about me on that live, calling me a mentally disturbed person. I wanted to tell you something disrespectful back but remembered that your music has got me through some worst times in my life. I only got love and respect for you,” wrote Big Xhosa.

Emtee responded to Big Xhosa in a series of now-deleted tweets, swearing at him in Xhosa and saying he can murder the rapper in a cypher battle.

The star also went on to remind his fans to respect SA hip hop in the crossfire.

Fans were living for the twar and had the popcorn ready to see the TL in flames!

Check out their reactions:

Emtee is no stranger to a battle with SA rappers.

Earlier this year after Facetime star Flvme said he doesn't believe Emtee is a better rapper than him, Emtee clarified who is the real king of hooks. 

“I asked a simple question. Who makes better hooks than me? Never said I’m better than anybody or compared myself to anybody. Y’all lil’ boys carry on competing. I’m making music and raising my children,” tweeted Emtee.

City Lyts takes the high road after Emtee throws shade over 'credit' for 'Roll Up' video demands

Citi Lyts said: "I hope one day I’ll get a thank you for making this video possible from the drip to the launch."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track

What could the song be about?
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

SNAPS | Siya Kolisi gushes over how cute Rachel looked at the SA Style Awards

Some looks at the Style Awards 2020 had tweeps asking: "Kanti what is denim couture?"
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Leaked video footage shows alleged ‘tumultuous’ side to AKA and Nelli Tembe’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Vusi Kunene bids farewell to 'Generations' with 'bloody' exit TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA’s father Tony Forbes responds to #MuteAKA calls amid investigations into ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA responds to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with Nelli ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah’s touching Mother’s Day tribute: Like a 50kg bag she’d carry on her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X