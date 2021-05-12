Emtee calls out rapper Big Xhosa for diss track, says he’s ‘mentally disturbed’

Emtee has responded to rapper Sesethu Myeki aka Big Xhosa’s dig at some of SA’s biggest rappers.

After young Eastern Cape rapper Big Xhosa released his now viral song Inyile, the SA hip hop world has been hot under the collar about his says on the giants.

In the diss track, the relatively new rapper came for Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle, to name a few.

Recently, Logan star Emtee took to his Instagram LIVE to address the infamous track. In the video, Emtee alluded to Big Xhosa being “mentally disturbed” for making the song.

Catching wind of the video, Big Xhosa took to Twitter to let Emtee know he only has love and respect for him as his music got him through some of the worst times of his life.

“Jonga Emtee, I heard what you said about me on that live, calling me a mentally disturbed person. I wanted to tell you something disrespectful back but remembered that your music has got me through some worst times in my life. I only got love and respect for you,” wrote Big Xhosa.