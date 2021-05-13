Rapper JR to launch app to help musos distribute music from their cellphones
Vibin hitmaker Tabure Thabo Bogopa a.k.a JR is set to launch an app to lend a helping hand to African artists to release their music.
Taking to social media, the star announced that the Fyve mobile phone app will launch on June 1, which he claims is “Africa's first-ever music distribution app for independent artists”.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce the beginning of a new tech era! Fyve, a new DIY music distribution app that will allow musicians to release music from their cellphones,” said JR.
The app intends to clear the obstacles in the path of independent musicians wanting to release their music.
“As a mobile distribution tool, servicing the African continent, the first of its kind on the continent, Fyve is on a mission to deliver cutting edge, accessible, high tech to the man on the street. Fyve's vision is to reduce the digital gap between creatives and technology and make distributing music as natural as making it,” said the website.
Many of Mzansi biggest names have launched apps, dipping their toes in the tech world. Media personality Bonang Matheba recently partnered with MTN to launch her app Bonang Matheba's World.
According to the press statement sent to TshisaLIVE, MTN services 250 million customers in 21 countries and your girl B is trying to expand her reach to that audience.
“As my world continues to grow, expand and innovate, I am especially honoured to partner with MTN and leverage this development in the mobile digital content space. I’m excited to be able to reach more fans and engage with them directly on Bonang Matheba’s World,” Bonang said.