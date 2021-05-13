Rapper JR to launch app to help musos distribute music from their cellphones

Vibin hitmaker Tabure Thabo Bogopa a.k.a JR is set to launch an app to lend a helping hand to African artists to release their music.

Taking to social media, the star announced that the Fyve mobile phone app will launch on June 1, which he claims is “Africa's first-ever music distribution app for independent artists”.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the beginning of a new tech era! Fyve, a new DIY music distribution app that will allow musicians to release music from their cellphones,” said JR.

The app intends to clear the obstacles in the path of independent musicians wanting to release their music.