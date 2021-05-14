Nomsa Mazwai at the forefront of movement to decriminalise sex work in SA

Artist Nomsa Mazwai has joined the fight to decriminalise sex work in SA and has encouraged people to take to the streets for the #FunkItImWalking march to highlight the plight of sex workers.

The star's NPO #FunkItImWalking has collaborated with organisations Sweat and Sisonke.

“Sex workers autonomously choose to do this work; they are providers— mothers, fathers, caregivers, taxpayers and should be treated as such. Sex work must be recognised as work! Sex workers' rights should be part of labour rights, join the walk to make the government take note and change the Sexual Offences Act,” said Sweat advocacy manager Dudu Dlamini.

Taking to social media, Nomsa announced that the walk would take place on May 27 in the Joburg CBD and participants should walk in heels.

“This walk is important to highlight challenges faced by sex workers, to improve their quality of life, to ensure a safe working environment, address the risks of human trafficking and the need for sex workers to have access to the justice system to address violence and abuse from clients, the police, intimate partners as well as brothel owners,” wrote Nomsa.