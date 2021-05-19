TshisaLIVE

‘I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo’ — Zenande Mfenyana isn’t on board for unisex bathrooms

19 May 2021 - 08:00
Zenande Mfenyana has weighed in on the gender neutral bathroom debate.
Image: Zenande Mfenyana's Instagram

Actress Zenande Mfenyana has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on gender neutral bathrooms, saying she couldn’t share public toilets with men.

Heading to social media to ask her fans for their thoughts, the star said that she couldn’t come to terms with potentially seeing a man use the same bathroom as her.

She said in a recent harrowing personal experience, she had to deal with an unhygienic situation in a unisex bathroom. 

“What do you think of public unisex loos? Yay or nay? For me, it’s a nay. I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo. Like today, the guy who went in before me peed all over the seat. I turned back so quickly,” said Zenande.

Fans reacted to the post, sharing their fears and positives about unisex bathrooms.

One user asked the star if she is OK with sharing bathrooms with male family members. The star reminded her followers that these men aren’t strangers.

“I said ‘public’. My family are not strangers,” Zenande said.

Check out the rest of the reactions:

Zenande usually uses her social media platform to speak up on social issues and has, on several occasions, allowed her TL to be a space for healthy debate on important socio-economic issues.

Earlier this year, the star sparked debate after questioning why it seemed the church sees sex as punishable.

“One day we must discuss the Biblical concept of being asked to step down from the worship team because you have fallen pregnant. Is this in the scriptures? Or is it done to humiliate the expectant mom? Why is sex seen as a punishment in the church? Questions we will one day tackle,” wrote Zenande. 

