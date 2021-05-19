‘I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo’ — Zenande Mfenyana isn’t on board for unisex bathrooms

Actress Zenande Mfenyana has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on gender neutral bathrooms, saying she couldn’t share public toilets with men.

Heading to social media to ask her fans for their thoughts, the star said that she couldn’t come to terms with potentially seeing a man use the same bathroom as her.

She said in a recent harrowing personal experience, she had to deal with an unhygienic situation in a unisex bathroom.

“What do you think of public unisex loos? Yay or nay? For me, it’s a nay. I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo. Like today, the guy who went in before me peed all over the seat. I turned back so quickly,” said Zenande.