‘I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo’ — Zenande Mfenyana isn’t on board for unisex bathrooms
Actress Zenande Mfenyana has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on gender neutral bathrooms, saying she couldn’t share public toilets with men.
Heading to social media to ask her fans for their thoughts, the star said that she couldn’t come to terms with potentially seeing a man use the same bathroom as her.
She said in a recent harrowing personal experience, she had to deal with an unhygienic situation in a unisex bathroom.
“What do you think of public unisex loos? Yay or nay? For me, it’s a nay. I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo. Like today, the guy who went in before me peed all over the seat. I turned back so quickly,” said Zenande.
What do you think of public unisex loo’s? Yay or nay? For me, it’s a nay, I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo. Like today, the guy who went in before me pee’d all over the seat 🤢 i turned back so quickly— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) May 16, 2021
Fans reacted to the post, sharing their fears and positives about unisex bathrooms.
One user asked the star if she is OK with sharing bathrooms with male family members. The star reminded her followers that these men aren’t strangers.
“I said ‘public’. My family are not strangers,” Zenande said.
Check out the rest of the reactions:
Not in the country that's a rape capital of the world. To hell with unisex bathrooms— Pearl 🇿🇦 (@_Pearl_Booysen) May 17, 2021
One lady used a male loo when repeatedly told her it's for men and theirs was not even full so ladies please don't pin this on men there's ladies out there doing God only knows what. Normalize having a discussion without blaming men.— Selfless Bee (@BuhleNqadini) May 16, 2021
otherwise to you Zen, it's a nay for me too.
And besides all that... how long until men see an opportunity to sexually abuse women. We live in a country that has one of the highest rape cases in the world. Our openess is likely to put some at risk. I wouldn't feel comfortable at all.— ❤Mme_Motswadi❤ (@Maboko_Gwen) May 16, 2021
It's a huge Nay! I had to use a male bathroom a few weeks ago and then gents came in to use the urinals. I sat in the toilet till I heard them leave because I was afraid of being assaulted if they realised I was a female in their bathroom.— Lelo Sodingzzz🇿🇦 (@elspeth_sodinga) May 17, 2021
Tasha's, Meat Company, News Cafe, Cubana, etc. all have unisex toilets and I've never had incidents so I'm okay with public unisex toilets as long as they are clean🤷— Enterprise TV Network - Siphokazi Sowazi (@enterprisetv_sa) May 16, 2021
How can I say nay when at my work place we have one toilet for every staff.— Hlathi uJambase ke lo (@MatyaXolani) May 16, 2021
Zenande usually uses her social media platform to speak up on social issues and has, on several occasions, allowed her TL to be a space for healthy debate on important socio-economic issues.
Earlier this year, the star sparked debate after questioning why it seemed the church sees sex as punishable.
“One day we must discuss the Biblical concept of being asked to step down from the worship team because you have fallen pregnant. Is this in the scriptures? Or is it done to humiliate the expectant mom? Why is sex seen as a punishment in the church? Questions we will one day tackle,” wrote Zenande.