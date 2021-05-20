Gigi Lamayne details allegedly being hijacked and almost raped

The Ice Cream star said she felt “sick” when one of the perpetrators threatened to rape her.

“Worst part is besides the fact that you’re doing this, you’re still audacious enough to even think of raping somebody. I feel sick.

“I ran for my life cause honestly, I told him to kill me before trying to violate me. Rather take the car. You won’t take my dignity though. And guess what? I know for a fact a higher power protected us tonight,” she tweeted.

Gauteng police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a case of hijacking had been opened and was under investigation.

"It is alleged that two victims were blocked by a white Audi with three occupants. The armed suspects ordered them to get out of their Hyundai H1 and they drove away with it. Police have opened a case of hijacking and are still looking for the suspects," read part of the statement.

He also confirmed that the vehicle was later recovered.