Gigi Lamayne details allegedly being hijacked and almost raped
“Rather take the car, you won’t take my dignity though.”
*Editor's note: This article has been updated to include police comment
Slaap Tiger hitmaker Gigi Lamayne is grateful to have escaped unharmed after hijackers allegedly threatened to rape her as “punishment” for throwing her phone into the bush during the ordeal on Wednesday night.
Gigi detailed the alleged experience on Twitter, sharing how she got out of the car and ran with her cellphone.
“I just got out and I ran with my phone. I know it wasn’t the safest thing to do,” she said.
My team and I have just been hijacked . H1 JG 75 TF GP Hyundai 2019. Please keep a look out . That’s why I have my phone. I just got out and I ran with my phone. I know it wasn’t the safest thing to do— #AlbumMode (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 19, 2021
The Ice Cream star said she felt “sick” when one of the perpetrators threatened to rape her.
“Worst part is besides the fact that you’re doing this, you’re still audacious enough to even think of raping somebody. I feel sick.
“I ran for my life cause honestly, I told him to kill me before trying to violate me. Rather take the car. You won’t take my dignity though. And guess what? I know for a fact a higher power protected us tonight,” she tweeted.
Gauteng police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a case of hijacking had been opened and was under investigation.
"It is alleged that two victims were blocked by a white Audi with three occupants. The armed suspects ordered them to get out of their Hyundai H1 and they drove away with it. Police have opened a case of hijacking and are still looking for the suspects," read part of the statement.
He also confirmed that the vehicle was later recovered.
Within hours of the incident, Gigi and her team had their car returned to them. Watch here:
Gigi said that even though she survived the alleged hijacking, she wasn't left unscathed and sustained injuries to her ankle.
“As much as we found the car, I hurt my ankle. Never thought it could be me. Be safe, pray before you go to work. It’s real,” she wrote.
Online vehicle tracking comparison site, Car Tracker SA, also took to Twitter to say they helped the rapper recover her car.
Gigi Lamayne @Gigi_Lamayne was hijacked hours ago thanks to her car tracker found their vehicle she was almost raped on this incident for throwing her phone in the bush.#findsimphiwe / cassper / boity / sjava / amapiano /#SAMA27 / mr smeg / master kg pic.twitter.com/1JILTyNwTK— Car Tracker SA (@CarTrackerSA) May 19, 2021