Connie Ferguson celebrates her dad's birthday with heartfelt message

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
29 May 2021 - 08:00
Actress Connie Ferguson paid tribute to her pops on his birthday.
Actress Connie Ferguson paid tribute to her pops on his birthday.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Actress Connie Ferguson was elated to have spent her dad's 85th birthday with him recently. 

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Connie described her dad as youthful, smart, wise, strong and funny.

She said it was a day that brought their family immense joy as since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, they had stayed away from their dad to keep him safe, 

“I can’t remember the last time I was so happy! My heart is so full! This young man called my Dad turned 85 today. The last time I saw Pops was just before Covid hit.”

Connie said her dad, known as Sensei Fish Tuelo Masilo was ecstatic to be surrounded by loved ones.

“I have never seen him so happy. He looks younger than he did last year with the most youthful spirit. And he’s always the first to boast about how good he looks. That his skin is still fresh.

“I thank God for your life papa. I thank God that at 85, you have all your wits about you. You’re still sharp, still smart, still funny, still wise and still strong.”

