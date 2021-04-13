Ntsiki Mazwai on believing all victims: I’d rather be wrong than subject someone to secondary victimisation

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has explained why her default stance is to support and express belief in rape victims even before the justice system gets involved in their cases.

The poet and activist has previously made it clear she stands with victims of rape and gender-based violence (GBV).

Ntsiki recently took to Twitter to explain the logic behind her “unconditional” support towards victims.

“I believe all victims because I’d rather be wrong than subject someone to secondary victimisation after being raped,” Ntsiki said.