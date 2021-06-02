TshisaLIVE

‘It just goes to show your dreams are valid’ — Mihlali N on making the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list

02 June 2021 - 12:00
The star has made the coveted Forbes Africa '30 Under 30' list.
The star has made the coveted Forbes Africa '30 Under 30' list.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

YouTuber and beauty guru Mihlali Ndamase has landed herself on the esteemed Forbes Africa “30 Under 30” list, and she told TshisaLIVE she is excited to inspire with more boss moves.

The star was announced as one of Africa’s young innovators and risk-takers recognised for their achievements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Master KG, Kabza de Small and rugby players Lukhanyo Am and Cheslin Kolbe were some of the big SA names to appear alongside Mihlali .

Mihlali told TshisaLIVE she was grateful for the opportunity to break down barriers and has a similar message of hope for her fans. 

“Being part of the Forbes Africa class of 2021 means the world. It is  a blessing. To be recognised by such a prestigious platform means more credibility and breaking more barriers. This is something I say is not only for myself but also for those who love me, and those who are inspired by me because it just goes to show your dreams are valid,” she said.

Mihlali said she never imagined a small town girl like her from Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal would one day fly the flag on the coveted Forbes Africa list. 

“I am from a very small town. I never imagined I would be on Forbes Africa at the age of 24. I am excited to use this platform to grow my business, to inspire more lives, to touch more lives through my Siyasizana Foundation and to continue to make amazing boss moves. I am so happy and my heart is filled with so much gratitude,” said Mihlali.

Mihlali Ndamase says 'being an adult sucks', and tweeps agree

"I’ve mastered holding in my tears till I’m alone, can’t catch me slipping in front of abantu," Mihlali said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Mihlali heats up screens with cameo on 'Rhythm City'

The streets were a mess in reaction to her cameo.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Lasizwe and Mihlali put on each other's make-up, BLIND FOLDED

Some people are getting in early on the Halloween looks.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele confirms they're expecting their second child TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s dreamy weekend away with Minnie ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Amabishop’ pastors Maponga and Phiri distance themselves from ‘defending’ ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Nomvelo Makhanya reflects on her nine-year journey with 'Scandal!' as Lindiwe TshisaLIVE
  5. Is it Usher or Nomcebo Zikode? Nope, it’s DJ Tira! — Rasta’s latest portrait ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...