WATCH | Big Zulu shows off his skills in the ring, fans call for that ‘King Monada fight’

After Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu showed what a beast he is with a punching bag, fans again called for him to agree to King Monada’s challenge.

With chatter about #CelebrityBoxing filling up the TL, it is no wonder fans are still itching for a fight between Big Zulu and King Monada.

Last week, Big Zulu turned down King Monada’s challenge to a ring fight, saying he wanted to “fight someone better”.

However, when Big Zulu shared a video of himself practising his moves on Tuesday, it landed him on the trends list as fans weighed in on the possibility of a fight.