WATCH | Big Zulu shows off his skills in the ring, fans call for that ‘King Monada fight’
After Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu showed what a beast he is with a punching bag, fans again called for him to agree to King Monada’s challenge.
With chatter about #CelebrityBoxing filling up the TL, it is no wonder fans are still itching for a fight between Big Zulu and King Monada.
Last week, Big Zulu turned down King Monada’s challenge to a ring fight, saying he wanted to “fight someone better”.
However, when Big Zulu shared a video of himself practising his moves on Tuesday, it landed him on the trends list as fans weighed in on the possibility of a fight.
While Big Zulu is evidently preparing to duel it out with TV personality Siv Ngesi, fans are still hoping to see Big Zulu and King Monada face off.
It's not about the size of a person its about the strength... Fighting needs tactics not power...King Monada might surprise Big Zulu 💪👊🏿🥊🏋️♀️ pic.twitter.com/bPKtgpqb32— Okay Thabo (@Okaythabo) June 1, 2021
Big Zulu vs King Monada. Who you got your money on? 👀👀💪 pic.twitter.com/ZSUfDyiVGB— Bando The Pandemic. 💫💙 (@ThabangBando) June 1, 2021
Meanwhile, Kind Monada shared a video of himself giving it a go on a punching bag.
“Like I said before, I am more than ready,” he said.
Like I said before🕺💃 I am more than ready🥊🥊🥋🙄😊🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MIMC9lbHjw— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) June 1, 2021
Big Zulu responded to King Monada still wanting to fight him, coming for his legs in the process.
The video made the rounds on social media, with users weighing on King Monada’s determination to fight Big Zulu.
Many said he still wasn’t fit to participate, with the video scoring LOLs on the TL.
What Filter is He Using to make him look so tiny? pic.twitter.com/mG7RZg5qna— KATLEHO E. SMITH III🎓🎥 (@KMogampanyane) June 1, 2021
😂😂😂 It's even better with the Mortal Kombat soundtrack pic.twitter.com/7mTDu63HOx— Deza the Director (@Dezanova45) June 1, 2021
Guys I swear @KingMonada is not normal 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nPm3MQnrUc— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) June 1, 2021