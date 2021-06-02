TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Big Zulu shows off his skills in the ring, fans call for that ‘King Monada fight’

02 June 2021 - 14:00
Big Zulu (left) and King Monada are both training for a win.
Image: Instagram/Big Zulu/King Monada

After Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu showed what a beast he is with a punching bag, fans again called for him to agree to King Monada’s challenge. 

With chatter about #CelebrityBoxing filling up the TL, it is no wonder fans are still itching for a fight between Big Zulu and King Monada. 

Last week, Big Zulu turned down King Monada’s challenge to a ring fight, saying he wanted to “fight someone better”. 

However, when Big Zulu shared a video of himself practising his moves on Tuesday, it landed him on the trends list as fans weighed in on the possibility of a fight. 

While Big Zulu is evidently preparing to duel it out with TV personality Siv Ngesi, fans are still hoping to see Big Zulu and King Monada face off. 

Meanwhile, Kind Monada shared a video of himself giving it a go on a punching bag. 

Like I said before, I am more than ready,” he said. 

Big Zulu responded to King Monada still wanting to fight him, coming for his legs in the process.

The video made the rounds on social media, with users weighing on King Monada’s determination to fight Big Zulu.

Many said he still wasn’t fit to participate, with the video scoring LOLs on the TL. 

