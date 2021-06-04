TshisaLIVE

'Proud of you, babe'- Somizi praises DJ Zinhle’s hustle

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 June 2021 - 08:00
Somizi celebrated DJ Zinhle's latest business venture.
Somizi celebrated DJ Zinhle's latest business venture.
Image: Supplied

Idols SA judge Somizi, like many of us, is in awe of DJ Zinhle's growing empire, and took to social media this week to praise the star.

DJ Zinhle had the TL inspired on Tuesday when she launched a range of premium lace wigs.

Her venture into the hair market is just the latest move from the star who also has a watch brand, face mask range, furniture and décor company, sparkling wine brand and Airbnb property.

She has also previously run a music academy.

Somizi has been watching and took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Zinhle's hustle.

Proud of you, babe. Your new business venture is going to be a huge success,” he wrote, urging his followers to “support local” and buy from Zinhle.

Zinhle was honoured by the message and thanked Somizi for his shout out.

“I love you. Thank you,” she said.

Announcing her latest venture, Zinhle said her career had come “full circle”.

“I am so overwhelmed by your love and positive responses. The song My Name Is featuring Busiswa, which I released in 2012, has come full circle to magnify another big move for me. Her Majesty, the Queen. Royal Highness. I bring you Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle.”

TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
TshisaLIVE
