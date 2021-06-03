Cuts, colours and cost: Five things to know about DJ Zinhle's new wig range

One of SA’s favourite artists has granted herself a royal title: introducing Hair Majesty DJ Zinhle.

The celeb, who already has her own range of fashion accessories, has launched a collection of premium wigs. Drawing on the idea that your hair is your crown, she hopes her wigs will be a daily reminder to the women who wear them to “feel like the queens they are”.

Here are five things you need to know about the star’s new beauty venture:

1. THE COLLECTION WILL GROW OVER TIME

DJ Zinhle is a hair chameleon who doesn’t shy away from making a bold statement and the 15 wigs in the Hair Majesty collection reflect this. Styles range from “Mbali”, long locks styled in water waves, to “Lisa”, a playful bob in candyfloss pink.

According to the Hair Majesty website, new styles will be added every couple of months.

2. SELLING SWIFTLY

The Hair Majesty collection launched on Tuesday and a long wig of glorious jerry curls dubbed “Thando” had already sold out the next day.

Some lengths of various styles appear to be selling out swiftly too.