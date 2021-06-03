The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Cuts, colours and cost: Five things to know about DJ Zinhle's new wig range

03 June 2021 - 14:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
DJ Zinhle has launched her own wigs brand called Hair Majesty.
DJ Zinhle has launched her own wigs brand called Hair Majesty. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamiini/Sunday Times

One of SA’s favourite artists has granted herself a royal title: introducing Hair Majesty DJ Zinhle.

The celeb, who already has her own range of fashion accessories, has launched a collection of premium wigs. Drawing on the idea that your hair is your crown, she hopes her wigs will be a daily reminder to the women who wear them to “feel like the queens they are”.

Here are five things you need to know about the star’s new beauty venture:

1. THE COLLECTION WILL GROW OVER TIME

DJ Zinhle is a hair chameleon who doesn’t shy away from making a bold statement and the 15 wigs in the Hair Majesty collection reflect this. Styles range from “Mbali”, long locks styled in water waves, to “Lisa”, a playful bob in candyfloss pink.

According to the Hair Majesty website, new styles will be added every couple of months.

2. SELLING SWIFTLY

The Hair Majesty collection launched on Tuesday and a long wig of glorious jerry curls dubbed “Thando” had already sold out the next day.

Some lengths of various styles appear to be selling out swiftly too.

3. IT’S EASY TO CHANGE UP YOUR LOOK

There’s no need to head to the salon to have one of these wigs installed — or to reach for that bottle of wig glue. They’re ready to wear and feature adjustable straps and extra elastic to help keep them secure.

4. YOU CAN CUT AND COLOUR THEM

The wigs in the Hair Majesty collection are made from grade 12A Peruvian hair.

Sunday Times Beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi explains that this “is a grade used to categorise wigs that are made from 100% human hair that is unprocessed and is taken from one hair donor, giving it a higher, more consistent quality”. 

“It's advised to always go for wigs made from human hair as they provide more versatility and longevity in your styles,” Thusi adds. “That's because they can be coloured, highlighted, washed and heat styled without the risk of damaging the wig quality, unlike synthetic wigs that tend to lose quality over time and cannot take normal heat styling.”

5. ADD TO CART

The collection is available online from hairmajesty.co.za. Prices range from R2,200 to R6,400, depending on the length and style.

