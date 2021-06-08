WATCH | Cassper on getting mobbed: It's scary cause sometimes I forget how famous I am

If there's one thing rapper Cassper Nyovest knows he has plenty of, it's fans who adore him all over Mzansi, and a recent visit to the mall where the rapper got mobbed by a huge crowd of fans proved the love Mzansi has for Cass yet again.

With Covid-19 and the lockdown stages that have been implemented since the pandemic hit Mzansi, celebrity and fan interactions have been limited. Recently, some fans have been able to “reconnect” with their faves as they perform at clubs or make appearances at grooves.

However, those rare sightings haven't been enough for Cassper's fans, otherwise known as Tsibipians, who couldn't help but seize an opportunity to see their fave rapper live, when they realised it was his car parked at a mall at the weekend.

The rapper was attending the new Drip Footwear store at Vaal.

A fan took to Twitter to share a video from the day, where people filled up around Cassper's car and the rapper had to be escorted out of the vehicle with the help of bodyguards.

Check out the video below: