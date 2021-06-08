WATCH | Cassper on getting mobbed: It's scary cause sometimes I forget how famous I am
If there's one thing rapper Cassper Nyovest knows he has plenty of, it's fans who adore him all over Mzansi, and a recent visit to the mall where the rapper got mobbed by a huge crowd of fans proved the love Mzansi has for Cass yet again.
With Covid-19 and the lockdown stages that have been implemented since the pandemic hit Mzansi, celebrity and fan interactions have been limited. Recently, some fans have been able to “reconnect” with their faves as they perform at clubs or make appearances at grooves.
However, those rare sightings haven't been enough for Cassper's fans, otherwise known as Tsibipians, who couldn't help but seize an opportunity to see their fave rapper live, when they realised it was his car parked at a mall at the weekend.
The rapper was attending the new Drip Footwear store at Vaal.
A fan took to Twitter to share a video from the day, where people filled up around Cassper's car and the rapper had to be escorted out of the vehicle with the help of bodyguards.
Check out the video below:
Day made 😭😭🔥🙏 #CassperKopaSamsung pic.twitter.com/b7jRO3WEDL— The boy loves cassper (@TjaleMohau) June 5, 2021
Cassper also shared some of the videos on his Instagram Stories, which showed hundreds of fans following him from his car to the mall, and gathered outside the store before following him out again as he left to go buy food.
In one of the videos he shared, Cassper said one of the hardest parts of the day was that he couldn't even get his food via the drive-through because the number of fans there didn't allow it.
“This is the tough part. I was actually so hungry and I couldn't get my order to be taken,” said Cassper in the caption to his video of him trying to order food.
On his Twitter account, the rapper responded to a fan who asked him how it felt to know that he's loved by so many people.
“It's scary cause sometimes I forget how famous I am. I will be chilling cracking jokes with my team while we parking, then BOOM I get mobbed.
“I appreciate it though, like man, the way SA has loved and embraced me as their son is nothing short of amazing. I am grateful.”
It's scary cause sometimes I forget how famous I am. I will be chilling cracking jokes with my team while we parking the BOOM I get mobbed. I appreciate it though, like man, the way South Africa has loved and embraced me as their son is nothing short of amazing. I am grateful. https://t.co/261eEtTOdb— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2021